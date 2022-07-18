Metwood, Inc.: Emerge Nutraceuticals a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Metwood Inc., Signs MOU to Acquire Cholesterade

MOUNT DORA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Today, Metwood (OTC PINK:MTWD), Emerge Nutraceuticals, has announced that they have entered into a MOU to acquire Cholesterade®, from Go Epic Health, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LEON ( LEON ) for an undisclosed number of shares and is expected to close sometime within the 3 rd quarter.

Cholesterade ® is a natural, acai-fiber-based powder supplement containing 7 grams of fiber per

serving and easily soluble in water. It comes in three flavors: Mixed Berry, Orange and Lemon Lime. Clinically proven to reduce cholesterol over 8 weeks. The creator of this revolutionary product is none other than Dr. J. Robert Cade. Dr. J. Robert Cade was an American physician, university professor, research scientist and inventor. He is most widely remembered as the leader of the research team that formulated the sports drink Gatorade®. www.Cholesterade.com

Emerge Nutraceuticals (MTWD) is a nutraceutical manufacturer selling proprietary soft gels, powders, and liquid formulations for vitamins, proteins and the body-building industry. The company has their own branded products in addition to wholesale white label manufacturing. The mission is to deliver organic, healthy solutions and natural alternatives to individuals seeking non-prescription remedies to better their health. www.emergenutraceuticals.com

