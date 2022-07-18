Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Vis In the World (VIW) on July 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VIW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131119_f5b581c17461bb4c_001full.jpg

Enabling users to issue their own NFT which can be verified in real-time, Vis In the World (VIW) builds the world's first platform that can issue NFT based on personalized IPFS with best security. Its native token VIW has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing VIW

VIW is a platform that validates NFT's creator and Brand through a verification team and then creates NFT through smart contracts created by each creator. Through VIW, NFT can be created based on the content connected to the creator's IPFS. In this way, smart contracts created by each work and creator are not controlled by exchanges or centralized systems. However, its existence is determined by the creator's will, and VIW helps to create smart contracts that will be fully owned by the creator.

IPFS connected smart contracts are created through deploy page, and when trading NFT, the buyer receives full ownership and at the same time the transaction is actually displayed in the buyer wallet, the transaction details can be specified as well, allowing users to check the transaction history.

The NFT created by creator can increase the value of NFT through brand verification with artists and can directly delete or transfer ownership of smart contracts linked to creator's own IPFS.

Buyers can directly receive and own NFT with verified artists and brands as personal wallets. Just as creator can create and delete NFT, buyers have full authority to delete or modify NFT. However, buyers should pay more attention when purchasing NFT that have not been verified by artists or brands because the value of NFT may be undermined.

About VIW Token

VIW tokens are used when deploying service NFTs' (watermark NFTs, gift NFTs, ticket NFTs) smart contracts that apply NFT processing technology and minting NFTs. In addition, it is used as a fee in the transaction and authentication of each service NFT to maintain the ecosystem, and is used for cooperative relationships with each service company and users.

Based on ERC-20, VIW will offer a total of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) will be in circulation.

VIW Token Allocation

39.18% to providers/operators/verifiers, 38.12% to growth funds, 5% token sale. assigned. 8.7% goes to community pools and the remaining 9% goes to teams.

The VIW token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Vis In the World investment can easily buy and sell VIW token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about VIW Token:

Official Website: https://www.viw.world

Telegram: https://t.me/VIW_Community

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/VIW_World

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCk7A9TZmWzWAe3blqbH1SKA

Medium: https://viwnft.medium.com

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131119