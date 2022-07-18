Leone Asset Management, Inc.: Leone Asset Management Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire New Energy Solutions

LEON quietly identifies new industry acquisition

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK:LEON) announced that they have entered into a Letter of Intent and is proceeding to contract to acquire two subsidiary corporations, NewVision Solar and PetroFluids, Inc… Each of the subsidiaries is incorporated in the State of Florida.

With energy continuing to be a financial directorate across the globe, coupled with a persistent sentiment for its sustainability, Leone Asset Management targets disruptive, green energy technology and manufacturing company. NewVisions Solar is developing cutting edge solar technology outside of the realm of silicon materials. "Higher efficiency, lower costs, and a smaller footprint; That's how we get there.", said CEO James Price. LEON enters the due diligence phase with expectation to close sometime within the third quarter. After the acquisition is completed the Leone will apply for a name change to NewEnergy Solutions, Inc.

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com .

About NewVision Solar

NewVision Solar, Inc. is developing Graphene/hexagonal Boron Nitride (Graphene/h-BN Solar) technology. Created is a solar technology that will change the Solar Industry over the next 5 years by the introduction of crystalline materials capable of capturing 300% more energy, at a lower cost, than solar using silicon material. For additional information, please visit www.newenergysolutionsusa.com

About PetroFluids

PetroFluids, Inc., has developed, patented and tested extensively a chemical blend, that is biodegradeable, for use in stimulateing production in completed oil wells. The chemical treats various problems that occur as the production cycle of well bores matures. Tests show that todays production of Crude Oil is doubled after introduction of the propriety product.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

