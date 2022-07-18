Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Australia-based global communications solution Soprano Design has announced the expansion of its product offering in the US. Soprano is one of the leading providers of intelligent and secure mobile messaging software solutions globally for businesses and consumers. More than 12 billion messages are sent from its Soprano Connect CPaaS platform annually. Its mission is to make communications more fluid and incorporate technology into existing solutions to make them more efficient.

Although Soprano has been operational for the best part of three decades and has worked across five continents with thousands of the world's leading organizations, industries, and product categories, recent product enhancements and acquisitions have opened up new opportunities for US customers. Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) generated $3.7 billion in 2021 and is set to reach $15 billion by 2026, showing a significant increase in demand for outbound and inbound communications. North America is set to represent 45% of the global CPaaS market value by 2026.

Soprano's CPaaS platform integrates already existing applications and encompasses multiple forms of communication into one platform. The platform is built for business users around a philosophy of simple set-up and minimal training. Soprano's core business is delivering interactive B2C communication, which allows the firms to engage with their customers, incident management by providing rapid alert messaging facilities in emergencies, and two-factor authentication for business communications.

"We have expanded to go beyond the traditional 160-character SMS based on a vision of evolving the way we communicate with each other. We're not a new company. In fact, we've been around for nearly the entire evolution of automated communications, and today we remain at the forefront of the next generation. Mobile users themselves are the driving force behind the evolution of the industry. The big shift today is that consumers and employees are aware there are ways they can engage in a more meaningful and exciting way, and they expect this from the brands they interact with," says Matt Thompson, Head of Marketing at Soprano.

Soprano ensures its services help clients to achieve their desired business outcomes through the orchestration of SMS, email, voice, and IP messaging communications by giving the right access to the right people and increasing their confidence. It can even assist businesses in reducing the risk of security breaches by enhancing data privacy controls and options for encrypted data at rest and in motion. The 'omnichannel platform' by Soprano combines a consistent customer experience across channels and the flexibility to interact with customers effectively. It enables the best possible business outcome by ensuring the right message reaches the target audience.

Soprano provides its clients with messaging security by offering control options for message data encryption, data protection, customer data privacy, and compliance features that can provide government-grade messaging. It also helps them formulate their messaging policy enforcement with advanced applications and tools for data governance.

Analysts estimate that as many as 80% of business entities will deploy conversational customer engagement based on CPaaS solutions to enhance customer experience and satisfaction. Soprano is committed to ensuring that businesses around the world get the most efficient CPaaS solutions.

Another study from Juniper Research predicts the growth of the CPaaS industry to a $34bn market worldwide. Soprano is determined to equip its clients with state-of-the-art automation technology to assist them in unleashing the potential of communication while engaging with their customers.

"Our mission has always been to help large organizations and governments create richer meaning, deeper trust, and better connections with their audiences. We are building technologies for the future of communication. At Soprano, we all work with energy, passion, and ambition to understand our client's unique communication needs and create technology solutions that help them unleash their full communication potential. There are still so many options out there that many businesses still aren't aware of," says Matt Thompson, head of marketing at Soprano.

Soprano is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. It has a regional presence in Europe, North America, South America, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. Soprano was founded by Dr. Richard Favero, Ph. D, in 1994 as a software consulting firm specializing in the emerging industry of object-oriented software development. Soprano has recently announced the acquisition of UK-based conversational AI firm ubisend as part of its business expansion plan.

Media contact

Name: Marisa Brown

Email: info@sopranodesign.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131195