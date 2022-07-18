Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Earns $3.48 Million in Second Quarter 2022; Highlighted by Strong Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB), (the "Company") the parent company of Blackhawk Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.48 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a 33% increase from the $2.62 million earned the in the preceding quarter, and a 14% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned during the second quarter of 2021. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the current quarter was $1.21, an increase of $0.29, or 32%, compared to the preceding quarter, and a $0.09 decrease, or 7%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter of 2022 results yielded a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 16.75% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.02%.

The increase in earnings during the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, included a $1.50 million credit to the provision for loan losses. This was partially offset by a one-time charge totaling $1.27 million related to the previously announced branch closures.

The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter of the prior year, included a $981,000 decrease in income from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $1.8 million increase in operating expenses (including the $1.27 million one-time charge related to branch closures), which was partially offset by the $1.50 million credit to the provision for loan losses.

"The second quarter results reflected continued robust loan growth," said Todd James, Chairman and CEO. "We outpaced the first quarter's growth and continued to fund it with our low-cost deposit base. The strong loan growth combined with the repricing of our variable rate loans due to the recent Fed moves contributed to net interest margin expansion during the quarter. We remain cautiously optimistic for loan growth for the rest of the year, as rising interest rates and inflation concerns has the potential to slow things down."

"We continue to optimize our banking footprint and look for ways to improve operating efficiencies," said James. "In this regard, we announced the closure of two branches and recorded a $1.27 million charge during the current quarter in connection with the pending closures. Excluding this one-time charge, operating expenses were down 2% compared to the prior quarter. We anticipate efficiency improvements in future quarters as a result of this consolidation."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2022)

Net income was $3.48 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $4.06 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin was 3.31%, compared to 3.13% in the preceding quarter and 3.37% in the second quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 1.26% in the second quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on average equity was 16.75%, compared to 15.74% in the second quarter a year ago.

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, loans held for investment increased $157.0 million, or 26% to $770.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $613.5 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew by $31.7 million to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.19 billion a year earlier. Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22% at quarter end.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.45% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.76% a year ago.

On June 17, 2022, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, marking the 32nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $10.54 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $884,000, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $377,000, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of the prior year. The benefit to net interest income from the recognition of PPP loan fees decreased to $280,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $539,000 the preceding quarter and $1.10 million the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, only $85,000 of net deferred PPP fee income remains to be recognized in future periods. Interest income also benefitted from the repricing of variable rate loans due to the Fed interest rate increases in March and June.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and 3.37% for the second quarter of 2021. "Strong loan growth and recent short-term rate interest increases by the Federal Reserve have led to improved loan yields and net interest margin," said James. "We are well positioned to capitalize on additional loan growth opportunities and to benefit from expected future interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve."

The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased by 19 basis points to 3.51% for the second quarter of 2022, from the first quarter of 2022, and the cost of deposits increased by one basis point for the second quarter of 2022, from the first quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent yield on earning assets dropped seven basis points compared to 3.58% for the second quarter of 2021, and the cost of deposits decreased three basis points compared to 0.15% for the second quarter of 2021.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $85.5 million to $1.23 billion compared to $1.19 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $52.7 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. Excluding PPP loans, average total loans increased by $49.7 million, or 7%, to $747.4 million compared to $697.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $126.2 million, or 20%, compared to $621.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $315,000 to $20.20 million compared to $19.88 million for the first half of 2021. The benefit to net interest income from recognition of PPP loan fees decreased to $819,000 for the first half of 2022 compared to $1.89 million the first half of the prior year. For the first six months of 2022, the company's net interest margin was 3.22%, compared to 3.44% for the same period in the prior year. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets decreased by 24 basis points to 3.41% for the first six months of 2022, compared to 3.65% the first six months of 2021. The cost of deposits decreased by three basis points to 0.12% compared to the first six months of 2021.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

Primarily due to the reduction in risk of potential losses associated with the pandemic, along with the overall quality of the loan portfolio, the Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $1.50 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $6.9 million as of March 31, 2022, and $10.2 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 0.78%, as compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2022, and 1.50% at June 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22% at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.51% at March 31, 2022, and 1.66% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans decreased to 157.3% at June 30, 2022, compared to 162.0% at March 31, 2022, and 110.2% at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Operating Expenses

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $3.82 million, a $98,000 decrease compared to $3.92 million from the prior quarter and a $872,000 decrease from the $4.69 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021. The net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans decreased $276,000 and debit card interchange fees increased $86,000 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decline in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $981,000 decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $305,000 increase in deposit service fees.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $7.74 million, a $1.99 million decrease compared to the $9.73 million for the same period in the prior year. The net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgages decreased by $2.16 million. This was partially offset by a $528,000 increase in deposit service fees during the same period.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $11.25 million, an increase of $1.08 million, or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $1.79 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase compared to both the prior quarter and the year ago quarter was primarily due to one-time charges of $1.27 million that were incurred during the second quarter of 2022 relating to the branch closures. Excluding these one-time charges, operating expenses would have been $9.98 million, or 2% less than the prior quarter and 5% greater than the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $21.43 million, a $2.25 million, or 12%, increase compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding the aforementioned one-time charges, operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 would have been $20.15 million, a $975,000, or 5% increase over the same period in 2021. The increase includes a $801,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits.

The efficiency ratio, excluding the one-time charges, was 68.96% for the second quarter of 2022. This compared to 74.35% for the preceding quarter and 63.28% for the second quarter a year ago.

Capital

Tangible book value per share was $23.91 at June 30, 2022, compared to $26.58 at March 31, 2022 and $30.81 at June 30, 2021. The decrease in tangible book value per share during the current quarter was primarily due to a $10.41 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $32.42 at June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.15 and $3.86 compared to March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates twelve full-service banking centers located in Rock County, Wisconsin, and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, securities gains and losses and other non-recurring gains or losses and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED)





June 30, December 31, Assets 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 15,682 $ 10,846 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions 11,078 55,720 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,760 66,566 Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions 1,912 2,161 Equity securities at fair value 3,481 2,553 Securities available-for-sale 469,496 504,341 Loans held for sale 3,382 2,585 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,150 2,150 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $9,495 and $11,125 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 762,597 696,292 Premises and equipment, net 19,060 20,778 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 11,453 11,628 Mortgage servicing rights 4,078 3,833 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,604 11,440 Other assets 26,217 16,911 Total assets $ 1,342,190 $ 1,341,238 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 393,709 $ 380,601 Interest-bearing 826,958 816,440 Total deposits 1,220,667 1,197,041 Subordinated debentures and notes, net of issuance costs (including $1,031 at fair value at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 19,827 19,775 Senior secured term note 10,500 11,278 Other borrowings 5,000 5,000 Other liabilities 5,998 6,985 Total liabilities 1,261,992 1,240,079 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,510,970 and 3,479,069 shares issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 36,340 35,890 Retained earnings 87,393 81,987 Treasury stock, 635,540 and 630,991 shares at cost as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (19,108 ) (18,952 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (24,462 ) 2,199 Total stockholders' equity 80,198 101,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,342,190 $ 1,341,238

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) For the Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income:









Interest and fees on loans $ 8,366 $ 7,808 $ 7,876 $ 8,180 $ 8,621 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 2,364 2,068 1,960 1,830 1,759 Tax-exempt 369 365 369 419 378 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 72 24 33 61 48 Total interest income 11,171 10,265 10,238 10,490 10,806 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 375 322 319 421 421 Interest on subordinated debentures 186 195 196 195 117 Interest on senior secured term note 45 91 98 103 104 Interest on other borrowings 24 - - - - Total interest expense 630 608 613 719 642 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 10,541 9,657 9,625 9,771 10,164 Provision for loan losses (1,500 ) - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,041 9,657 9,625 9,771 10,164

Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 968 913 901 787 663 Net gain on sale of loans 1,063 1,146 1,865 2,147 2,217 Net loan servicing income 209 402 186 90 36 Debit card interchange fees 1,165 1,079 1,168 1,146 1,218 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale (20 ) - - - - Net other gains (losses) 11 (4 ) 5 52 7 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 77 86 77 78 72 Other 347 296 317 457 479 Total noninterest income 3,820 3,918 4,519 4,757 4,692

Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,066 6,222 6,403 6,118 5,753 Occupancy and equipment 1,132 1,212 1,109 1,273 1,092 Data processing 681 708 694 689 641 Debit card processing and issuance 528 513 533 489 503 Advertising and marketing 140 108 115 141 70 Amortization of intangibles 88 96 95 96 96 Professional fees 392 389 436 434 399 Office Supplies 97 86 127 74 93 Telephone 146 140 143 139 144 Other 1,984 697 850 865 673 Total noninterest expenses 11,254 10,171 10,505 10,318 9,464 Income before income taxes 4,607 3,404 3,639 4,210 5,392 Provision for income taxes 1,129 785 728 988 1,337 Net income $ 3,478 $ 2,619 $ 2,911 $ 3,222 $ 4,055

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.21 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 1.13 $ 1.30 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.21 0.92 1.02 1.13 1.30 Dividends Per Common Share 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.11

Book Value Per Common Share 27.89 30.59 35.50 35.29 34.97 Tangible Book Value Per Share 23.91 26.58 31.41 31.17 30.81 Tangible Book Value Excluding AOCI Per Share 32.42 31.27 30.64 29.64 28.56 Number of Shares Outstanding 2,875,430 2,873,528 2,848,078 2,848,078 2,842,828 Average Number of Shares Outstanding 2,874,254 2,864,082 2,848,109 2,848,109 3,118,265

Net Interest Margin (1) 3.31 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 3.11 % 3.37 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 77.77 % 74.35 % 73.75 % 70.70 % 63.28 % Return on Assets 1.02 % 0.80 % 0.89 % 0.96 % 1.26 % Return on Common Equity 16.75 % 10.82 % 11.41 % 12.57 % 15.74 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 15,682 $ 13,413 $ 10,846 $ 16,536 $ 16,418 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 12,990 42,103 57,882 104,722 140,073 Securities 472,977 484,420 506,894 472,472 448,072 Net loans/leases 765,979 716,456 698,877 658,323 666,738 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 11,453 11,536 11,628 11,723 11,819 Other assets 63,109 62,715 55,428 54,218 53,629 Total assets $ 1,342,190 $ 1,330,643 $ 1,341,555 $ 1,317,994 $ 1,336,749

Deposits $ 1,220,667 $ 1,199,627 $ 1,197,041 $ 1,169,085 $ 1,188,997 Subordinated debentures 19,827 19,812 20,155 20,155 20,155 Senior secured term note 10,500 10,889 11,278 11,667 12,056 Borrowings 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Other liabilities 5,998 7,414 6,985 11,585 11,131 Stockholders' equity 80,198 87,901 101,096 100,502 99,410 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,342,190 $ 1,330,643 $ 1,341,555 $ 1,317,994 $ 1,336,749



ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Non-accrual loans $ 4,125 $ 4,983 $ 5,430 $ 7,827 $ 8,228 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Troubled debt restructures - accruing 1,910 1,802 1,843 1,975 1,958 Total nonperforming loans $ 6,035 $ 6,785 $ 7,273 $ 9,802 $ 10,186 Other real estate owned - 75 24 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 6,035 $ 6,860 $ 7,297 $ 9,802 $ 10,186

Total loans $ 775,474 $ 727,451 $ 710,002 $ 669,547 $ 677,967 Allowance for loan losses 9,495 10,995 11,125 11,224 11,229 Loans, less allowance for loan losses $ 765,979 $ 716,456 $ 698,877 $ 658,323 $ 666,738 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.74 % 0.76 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.93 % 1.02 % 1.46 % 1.50 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.22 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.68 % 1.66 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 157.3 % 162.0 % 153.0 % 114.5 % 110.2 %



For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ROLL FORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Beginning Balance $ 10,995 $ 11,125 $ 11,224 $ 11,229 $ 11,116 Provision (1,500 ) - - - - Loans charged off 95 214 181 103 61 Loan recoveries 95 84 82 98 174 Net charge-offs - 130 99 5 (113 ) Ending Balance $ 9,495 $ 10,995 $ 11,125 $ 11,224 $ 11,229

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Interest Income:



Interest and fees on loans $ 16,174 $ 16,776 Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 4,433 3,479 Tax-exempt 733 762 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 96 89 Total interest income 21,436 21,106 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 698 836 Interest on subordinated debentures 381 158 Interest on senior secured term note 136 210 Interest on other borrowings 24 20 Total interest expense 1,239 1,224 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 20,197 19,882 Provision for loan losses (1,500 ) 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,697 19,382

Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,882 1,354 Net gain on sale of loans 2,209 4,579 Net loan servicing income 612 404 Debit card interchange fees 2,244 2,245 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale (20 ) - Net other gains (losses) 7 49 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 163 159 Change in value of equity securities (109 ) (30 ) Other 751 967 Total noninterest income 7,739 9,727

Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,288 11,487 Occupancy and equipment 2,344 2,274 Data processing 1,389 1,232 Debit card processing and issuance 1,041 928 Advertising and marketing 248 169 Amortization of core deposit intangible 185 199 Professional fees 781 789 Office Supplies 183 170 Telephone 285 286 Other 2,681 1,641 Total noninterest expenses 21,425 19,175 Income before income taxes 8,011 9,934 Provision for income taxes 1,914 2,449 Net income $ 6,097 $ 7,485

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.13 $ 2.31 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.13 2.31 Dividends Per Common Share 0.24 0.22

Net Interest Margin (1) 3.22 % 3.44 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 76.11 % 64.64 % Return on Assets 0.91 % 1.21 % Return on Common Equity 13.54 % 13.93 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Dollars in thousands - unaudited) (Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) For the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021

Average

Average Average

Average Average

Average

Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 50,333 $ 72 0.58 % $ 48,261 $ 24 0.20 % $ 105,385 $ 48 0.18 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 432,659 2,364 2.19 % 448,643 2,068 1.87 % 365,329 1,759 1.93 % Tax-exempt investment securities 54,184 369 3.48 % 53,820 365 3.50 % 52,197 378 3.73 % Total Investment securities 486,843 2,733 2.33 % 502,463 2,433 2.04 % 417,526 2,137 2.16 % Loans 752,785 8,366 4.46 % 714,666 7,808 4.43 % 700,109 8,621 4.94 %

Total Earning Assets $ 1,289,961 $ 11,171 3.51 % $ 1,265,390 $ 10,265 3.32 % $ 1,223,020 $ 10,806 3.58 % Allowance for loan losses (10,618 ) (11,136 ) (11,221 ) Cash and due from banks 14,900 14,956 17,124 Other assets 70,202 65,912 58,008

Total Assets $ 1,364,445 $ 1,335,122 $ 1,286,931

Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 316,829 $ 175 0.22 % $ 313,986 $ 139 0.18 % $ 302,946 $ 180 0.24 % Savings and money market deposits 426,585 75 0.07 % 423,755 68 0.06 % 396,476 96 0.10 % Time deposits 77,287 125 0.65 % 77,755 115 0.60 % 77,155 145 0.75 % Total interest bearing deposits 820,701 375 0.18 % 815,496 322 0.16 % 776,577 421 0.22 % Subordinated debentures and notes 19,820 186 3.77 % 20,037 195 3.94 % 13,067 117 3.59 % Borrowings 22,143 69 1.25 % 16,071 91 2.29 % 16,501 104 2.51 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 862,664 $ 630 0.29 % $ 851,604 $ 608 0.29 % $ 806,145 $ 642 0.32 %

Interest Rate Spread 3.22 % 3.03 % 3.26 %

Noninterest checking accounts 412,508 378,414 371,146 Other liabilities 5,965 6,899 6,283 Total liabilities 1,281,137 1,236,917 1,183,574 Total Stockholders' equity 83,308 98,205 103,357 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,364,445 $ 1,335,122 $ 1,286,931

Net Interest Income/Margin $ 10,541 3.31 % $ 9,657 3.13 % $ 10,164 3.37 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Amounts in thousands)











(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets:











Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 49,303 $ 96 0.39 % $ 89,833 $ 89 0.20 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 440,607 4,433 2.03 % 343,158 3,479 2.04 % Tax-exempt investment securities 54,003 733 3.49 % 52,160 762 3.78 % Total Investment securities 494,610 5,166 2.19 % 395,318 4,241 2.27 % Loans 733,830 16,174 4.44 % 692,921 16,776 4.88 %

Total Earning Assets $ 1,277,743 $ 21,436 3.41 % $ 1,178,072 $ 21,106 3.65 % Allowance for loan losses (10,875 ) (11,148 ) Cash and due from banks 14,928 16,591 Other assets 68,128 59,141

Total Assets $ 1,349,924 $ 1,242,656

Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 315,415 $ 315 0.20 % $ 293,787 $ 341 0.23 % Savings and money market deposits 425,178 143 0.07 % 376,656 180 0.10 % Time deposits 77,520 240 0.62 % 79,468 315 0.80 % Total interest bearing deposits 818,113 698 0.17 % 749,911 836 0.22 % Subordinated debentures 19,928 381 3.86 % 9,133 158 3.49 % Borrowings 19,124 160 1.68 % 21,408 230 2.17 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 857,165 $ 1,239 0.29 % $ 780,452 $ 1,224 0.32 %

Interest Rate Spread 3.12 % 3.33 %

Noninterest checking accounts 395,555 347,041 Other liabilities 6,430 6,825 Total liabilities 1,259,150 1,134,318 Total Stockholders' equity 90,774 108,338 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,349,924 $ 1,242,656

Net Interest Income/Margin $ 20,197 3.22 % $ 19,882 3.44 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

