Clinical Study results indicate the potential ability of Glow Lifetech's ArtemiC Support® to reduce symptoms of Post-Acute COVID Syndrome (Long COVID).

Study results demonstrate the statistically significant reduction in severity of a range of Long COVID symptoms, including Dyspnea (shortness of breath), Cough, Asthenia (physical weakness/lack of energy), Headache and Mental Confusion.

150 Patients were administered ArtemiC Support® during a 6-week period under the supervision of their doctor, with their progress measured against a Post-COVID Functional Scale (PCFS), and symptoms on a 10-point Likert scale at one, two, three and 6 weeks after treatment initiation.

It is estimated that over 50% of patients who recover from COVID-19 have persistent symptoms of Long COVID [1] .

ArtemiC Support® features Glow's proprietary MyCell® delivery system which dramatically improves the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, and botanicals.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to report positive preliminary results from a clinical study into the influence of ArtemiC Support® on patients with Post-Acute COVID Syndrome, also known as Long COVID.

Long COVID refers to the ongoing health problems that people can experience four or more weeks after being infected with SARS-COV-2[2], the virus responsible for COVID-19. Long COVID is believed to affect more than 50% of all COVID-19 patients1.

The study, undertaken in conjunction with primary care clinicals in Barcelona, CAP Can Bou and Sardenya EAP Spain, was an open label, single arm study, consisting of six-weeks of treatment with ArtemiC Support®. The objectives of the study were to provide an initial assessment of the safety and efficacy of ArtemiC Support® in Long COVID patients. The clinical study was sponsored by Swiss PharmaCan AG and co-sponsored by Glow and MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

"Scientific validation and research is a critical component of the ongoing commercial efforts of MyCell® Technology," said Clark Kent, CEO Glow LifeTech. "These results are yet another point of scientific validation of our MyCell® delivery system and show promising results for ArtemiC Support® to reduce symptoms of Long COVID."

The study enrolled 150 patients suffering from Long COVID who were administered ArtemiC Support®, under the supervision of their doctor, with their progress being measured using a Post-COVID Functional Scale (PCFS) and symptoms on a 10-point Likert scale at 1, 2, 3 and 6 weeks after treatment initiation. Symptoms measured include:

Dyspnea - shortness of breath Asthenia - abnormal physical weakness or lack of energy Anosmia - loss of senses of smell Ageusia - loss of sense of taste Cough Headache Mental confusion

The results of the study demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the severity of several Long COVID symptoms, including Dyspnea, Cough, Asthenia, Headache and Mental Confusion over the course of the protocol. The graphs below show the Emmeans (Estimated Marginal Mean) observed results from data collected during the Artemic Support® Long COVID study:





• Dyspnea: a significant difference was seen in reported symptom severity (intensity) (visit 1 to visit 5), with a higher emmean indicating higher severity and a lower enmean indicating a lower severity.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/131231_bff125a8c4051b32_001full.jpg





• Cough: a significant difference was seen in reported symptom severity (intensity) (visit 1 to visits 4 & 5), with a higher emmeans indicating higher severity and a lower emmeans indicating a lower severity.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/131231_bff125a8c4051b32_002full.jpg





• Asthenia: a significant difference was seen in reported symptom severity (intensity) ( visit 1 to visit 3, 4 and 5), with a higher emmeans indicating higher severity and a lower emmeans indicating a lower severity.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/131231_bff125a8c4051b32_003full.jpg





• Headache: a significant difference was seen in reported symptom severity (intensity) (visit 1 to visit 3, 4 and 5), with a higher emmeans indicating higher severity and a lower enmeans indicating a lower severity.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/131231_bff125a8c4051b32_004full.jpg





• Mental confusion: a significant difference was seen in reported symptom intensity (visit 1 to visit 5), with a higher emmeans indicating higher severity and a lower emmeans indicating a lower severity.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/131231_bff125a8c4051b32_005full.jpg

Artemic Support® is the second formulation by the Company to be tested in a clinical trial for COVID-19 related diseases. In 2020, the company's first product in the Artemic range, an oral spray formulated with four MyCell® ingredients, was tested in a Phase II Clinical trial and showed the potential capacity to improve and expedite the clinical recovery of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.[3]

MyCell® Technology is Glow's proprietary nature-based delivery system which dramatically improves the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including cannabinoids, vitamins, botanicals and more. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption, precision dosing and a clean taste profile. The versatility of MyCell® enhanced concentrates allows them to power a variety of product formats including droppers, beverages, foods, topicals, and capsules.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-COV-2 coronavirus) at this time.

