Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Xiaomi's latest global smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Xiaomi is the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer, and it uses the Snapdragon 778G chipset from Elliptic Labs' partner Qualcomm to drive the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The contract for this Xiaomi launch was announced earlier by Elliptic Labs.

"Our successive launches on Xiaomi's smartphones demonstrate the value our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has for the smartphone market," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Our innovative software-only solution makes devices smarter, greener, and more human friendly. We are proud to be a trusted partner for global manufacturers like Xiaomi, who rely on our technology to bring these values to products enjoyed around the world."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

