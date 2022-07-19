Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.07.2022
ME+EM Presents the City Heatwave Survival Guide

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the UK revels in every second of the blue sky, the sticky heat of a city heatwave is an aspect of those rare 30+ degree days one would rather forget. How does one survive public transport when its air conditioning is only a vague whisper of hot air fanning the face?

@frannfyne wears the Geo Step Print Maxi Skirt Co-ord styled with the Leather Caged T-Bar Sandals

While Britain is not fully equipped at handling heatwaves on almost every level, ME+EM are experts (sartorially speaking, at least). To take the hassle and fuss out of those sweltering mornings and hot evenings, they've pieced together an all-encompassing heatwave survival kit filled with the easiest, one-step solutions to combatting rising temperatures in style.

Highlights include:

The Cheesecloth Dress

ME+EM's signature summer hero, crafted from breathable cotton and available in copious silhouettes and hues.

Cheesecloth Maxi Shirt Dress + Belt £150

Active link - https://www.meandem.com/cheesecloth-maxi-shirt-dress-and-belt-white

The Oversized Cotton Shirt

ME+EM suggest if you invest in one thing this summer, let it be the oversized shirt. Styled nonchalantly with shorts or layered over a tank top, it's the staple to last long after the sun has set on summer.

Mixed Media Curved Hem Shirt £135

Active link - https://www.meandem.com/fabric-mix-curve-hem-shirt-white

The 2-in-1 Jumpsuit

Wear with the separate bandeau top for day and without for a daring plunging neckline for evening. Even better, continue to wear it later with a blouse layered underneath.

2-In-1 Wide-Leg Jumpsuit + Bandeau £250

Active link - https://www.meandem.com/2-in-1-wide-leg-jumpsuit---bandeau-midnight-navy

The Sandal

Complete the summer look with sandals crafted from soft Italian leather and designed to support flustered feet through the heat.

Leather Wedge Sandal £225

Active link - https://www.meandem.com/leather-wedge-sandal-black

Shop

Explore summer saviours in any of ME+EM's eight London stores, including concessions in Harrods and Selfridges. Customers looking for that more personal approach can book a styling appointment with one of the brand's top stylists via the ME+EM website.

Those also shopping online within the M25 can try before they buy with the brand's fashion concierge service, Harper.

Discover more:

Active link - https://www.meandem.com/the-editorial/city-heatwave-survival-guide

Contact: Tabitha Aboud, 03456 800 975, tabitha.aboud@meandem.com

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858270/ME_EM_1.jpg
Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858271/ME_EM_2.jpg
Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858272/ME_EM_3.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852310/ME_EM_Logo.jpg

@purdeylau wears the Kyoto Garden Print Short Dress

@emily_luciano wears the Mixed Media Curved Hem Shirt and Crease Front Flare Jeans

(PRNewsfoto/ME+EM)

© 2022 PR Newswire
