Electromobility is considered a key technology in the transformation of the transport sector. In 2021 alone, the number of new registrations and the market share of battery-powered vehicles more than doubled. Sales growth was led by the People's Republic of China, which accounted for more than half, with 3.3 million vehicles. In the Middle Kingdom in particular, the battle for market share is in full swing. BYD, the technology company based in Shenzen in southern China, left the class leader Tesla behind in the latest sales figures. It is likely to further expand its leading position based on its positioning and battery expertise, which is likely to be reflected in further increases in stock market quotations.

