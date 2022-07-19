Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") has received requests from Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd, a fund manager, for inclusion of certain items on the agenda of the Company's upcoming annual general meeting.
