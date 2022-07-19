Clinova: O.R.S Hydration tablets keeping Britain hydrated in heatwave

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With record-breaking temperatures expected to surpass 40 degrees Celsius, UK-based consumer healthcare company Clinova has seen record purchases of its O.R.S Hydration Tablets.

"We want as many Brits as possible to stay hydrated in the heatwave," Clinova co-founder Arsalan Karim said on Monday.

As the Met Office issues a red warning for the region from London to Manchester, Brits face an increased risk of heatstroke, symptoms of which include confusion, not sweating despite feeling hot, high temperature (usually over 40 degrees), drowsiness and - in severe cases - seizures.

Each soluble O.R.S Tablet contains glucose, electrolytes and essential minerals which replenish the body's hydration stores and help maintain a proper fluid balance throughout the day.

The tablets are available in three flavours: Lemon, Strawberry and Blackcurrant. There are regional flavour preferences: people in the North of England prefer Strawberry tablets, those in the South prefer Lemon and those in the West of England prefer Blackcurrant. The three cities in which the product is most popular are Dublin, Glasgow and Dubai. Emirates airline has made the product available for purchase on board all its flights to help passengers maintain their hydration levels.

Clinova has also announced a new delivery channel for Brits to purchase O.R.S through its faster search engine, Caidr. Recent updates to Clinova's breakthrough self-care health search engine include home delivery for purchases made in Caidr's online shop. The product is also offered by Amazon, Boots and all good pharmacies.

"With everyone at an increased risk of heat stroke and other ailments caused by reduced hydration levels, we're happy to announce that Caidr and O.R.S can keep you hydrated in testing, hot conditions," said Karim.

About Clinova

Clinova is a UK-based global digital consumer healthcare company focused on wellness, nutrition and prevention of health problems. The success of the business is built on its ability to understand its customers' needs and meet them with effective product solutions.

Clinova prides itself on innovating and producing natural over-the-counter products that fill the gaps of unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes O.R.S Hydration Tablets and the Caidr search engine.

O.R.S Hydration Tablets add a low-calorie (17 kcal) mix of electrolytes that helps you hydrate faster and for longer than with water alone. O.R.S is ideal for sport and exercise, everyday wellness, travel and hot climates.

