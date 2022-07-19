Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

19 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 350.9763 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 355 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 348.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,389,327 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,702,096, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2287 349.00 08:25:59 00060074722TRLO0 LSE 95 349.00 08:25:59 00060074723TRLO0 LSE 1433 349.00 08:25:59 00060074725TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 08:35:15 00060075040TRLO0 LSE 786 350.00 08:35:15 00060075041TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 08:37:15 00060075103TRLO0 LSE 754 350.00 08:37:15 00060075104TRLO0 LSE 1802 349.50 08:38:13 00060075117TRLO0 LSE 2180 349.00 08:46:18 00060075294TRLO0 LSE 274 348.50 10:20:05 00060078035TRLO0 LSE 290 348.50 10:41:10 00060079079TRLO0 LSE 965 349.50 10:45:43 00060079292TRLO0 LSE 514 349.50 10:45:43 00060079293TRLO0 LSE 700 349.50 10:45:43 00060079294TRLO0 LSE 2004 349.00 10:46:43 00060079318TRLO0 LSE 2017 349.00 11:22:43 00060080610TRLO0 LSE 48 348.50 11:24:09 00060080634TRLO0 LSE 700 349.50 11:58:33 00060081658TRLO0 LSE 700 349.50 11:58:33 00060081659TRLO0 LSE 905 349.50 11:58:33 00060081660TRLO0 LSE 588 350.50 11:59:32 00060081701TRLO0 LSE 8 351.00 11:59:32 00060081702TRLO0 LSE 1243 351.00 11:59:42 00060081705TRLO0 LSE 689 351.00 12:02:15 00060081811TRLO0 LSE 817 351.00 12:16:30 00060082247TRLO0 LSE 712 351.00 12:16:35 00060082248TRLO0 LSE 2775 351.00 12:51:50 00060083084TRLO0 LSE 1755 351.00 12:51:50 00060083085TRLO0 LSE 497 351.00 12:51:50 00060083086TRLO0 LSE 1354 351.00 12:51:50 00060083087TRLO0 LSE 2177 351.00 12:51:50 00060083088TRLO0 LSE 700 351.00 12:51:50 00060083089TRLO0 LSE 531 351.00 12:51:50 00060083090TRLO0 LSE 921 351.00 12:51:50 00060083091TRLO0 LSE 2179 349.50 13:14:55 00060083699TRLO0 LSE 1933 350.00 13:30:02 00060084012TRLO0 LSE 335 349.50 13:30:12 00060084013TRLO0 LSE 1454 349.50 13:30:30 00060084019TRLO0 LSE 11 350.00 14:13:46 00060085407TRLO0 LSE 1837 350.00 14:13:46 00060085408TRLO0 LSE 112 350.00 14:19:00 00060085605TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 14:19:00 00060085606TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 14:19:00 00060085607TRLO0 LSE 54 350.00 14:19:00 00060085608TRLO0 LSE 657 349.50 14:25:02 00060085811TRLO0 LSE 690 349.50 14:25:02 00060085812TRLO0 LSE 700 349.50 14:25:02 00060085813TRLO0 LSE 350 349.50 14:25:02 00060085814TRLO0 LSE 1766 351.00 14:39:17 00060086816TRLO0 LSE 108 351.00 14:40:00 00060086861TRLO0 LSE 2051 351.00 14:48:00 00060087268TRLO0 LSE 111 351.00 14:51:00 00060087461TRLO0 LSE 700 351.00 14:51:00 00060087462TRLO0 LSE 1257 351.00 15:00:26 00060087916TRLO0 LSE 848 351.00 15:00:45 00060087931TRLO0 LSE 1868 351.00 15:00:45 00060087932TRLO0 LSE 256 350.50 15:00:52 00060087947TRLO0 LSE 626 351.00 15:11:17 00060088509TRLO0 LSE 693 351.00 15:11:17 00060088510TRLO0 LSE 660 351.00 15:11:17 00060088511TRLO0 LSE 40 351.00 15:11:17 00060088512TRLO0 LSE 700 351.00 15:11:17 00060088513TRLO0 LSE 700 351.00 15:11:17 00060088514TRLO0 LSE 594 351.00 15:11:17 00060088515TRLO0 LSE 415 353.00 15:30:02 00060089370TRLO0 LSE 1512 353.00 15:30:02 00060089371TRLO0 LSE 1780 353.00 15:30:02 00060089372TRLO0 LSE 1409 353.50 15:41:26 00060089849TRLO0 LSE 516 353.50 15:41:26 00060089850TRLO0 LSE 700 353.50 15:41:37 00060089855TRLO0 LSE 1129 353.50 15:41:37 00060089856TRLO0 LSE 61 355.00 15:55:46 00060090664TRLO0 LSE 700 355.00 15:55:46 00060090665TRLO0 LSE 112 355.00 15:55:46 00060090666TRLO0 LSE 1051 355.00 15:55:46 00060090667TRLO0 LSE 30 355.00 15:56:46 00060090718TRLO0 LSE 700 355.00 15:56:46 00060090719TRLO0 LSE 1086 355.00 15:56:46 00060090720TRLO0 LSE 1268 354.50 16:04:10 00060091204TRLO0 LSE 634 354.50 16:04:10 00060091205TRLO0 LSE 80 354.50 16:04:10 00060091206TRLO0 LSE 700 354.50 16:12:51 00060091693TRLO0 LSE 42 354.50 16:12:51 00060091694TRLO0 LSE 105 354.50 16:12:51 00060091695TRLO0 LSE 700 354.50 16:12:51 00060091696TRLO0 LSE 105 354.50 16:20:14 00060092094TRLO0 LSE 854 354.50 16:20:15 00060092095TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com