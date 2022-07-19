Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
19.07.22
08:47 Uhr
4,120 Euro
+0,080
+1,98 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1004,26009:16
PR Newswire
19.07.2022 | 08:15
100 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 18

19 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 350.9763 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 355 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 348.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,389,327 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,702,096, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2287349.00 08:25:5900060074722TRLO0LSE
95349.00 08:25:5900060074723TRLO0LSE
1433349.00 08:25:5900060074725TRLO0LSE
700350.00 08:35:1500060075040TRLO0LSE
786350.00 08:35:1500060075041TRLO0LSE
700350.00 08:37:1500060075103TRLO0LSE
754350.00 08:37:1500060075104TRLO0LSE
1802349.50 08:38:1300060075117TRLO0LSE
2180349.00 08:46:1800060075294TRLO0LSE
274348.50 10:20:0500060078035TRLO0LSE
290348.50 10:41:1000060079079TRLO0LSE
965349.50 10:45:4300060079292TRLO0LSE
514349.50 10:45:4300060079293TRLO0LSE
700349.50 10:45:4300060079294TRLO0LSE
2004349.00 10:46:4300060079318TRLO0LSE
2017349.00 11:22:4300060080610TRLO0LSE
48348.50 11:24:0900060080634TRLO0LSE
700349.50 11:58:3300060081658TRLO0LSE
700349.50 11:58:3300060081659TRLO0LSE
905349.50 11:58:3300060081660TRLO0LSE
588350.50 11:59:3200060081701TRLO0LSE
8351.00 11:59:3200060081702TRLO0LSE
1243351.00 11:59:4200060081705TRLO0LSE
689351.00 12:02:1500060081811TRLO0LSE
817351.00 12:16:3000060082247TRLO0LSE
712351.00 12:16:3500060082248TRLO0LSE
2775351.00 12:51:5000060083084TRLO0LSE
1755351.00 12:51:5000060083085TRLO0LSE
497351.00 12:51:5000060083086TRLO0LSE
1354351.00 12:51:5000060083087TRLO0LSE
2177351.00 12:51:5000060083088TRLO0LSE
700351.00 12:51:5000060083089TRLO0LSE
531351.00 12:51:5000060083090TRLO0LSE
921351.00 12:51:5000060083091TRLO0LSE
2179349.50 13:14:5500060083699TRLO0LSE
1933350.00 13:30:0200060084012TRLO0LSE
335349.50 13:30:1200060084013TRLO0LSE
1454349.50 13:30:3000060084019TRLO0LSE
11350.00 14:13:4600060085407TRLO0LSE
1837350.00 14:13:4600060085408TRLO0LSE
112350.00 14:19:0000060085605TRLO0LSE
700350.00 14:19:0000060085606TRLO0LSE
700350.00 14:19:0000060085607TRLO0LSE
54350.00 14:19:0000060085608TRLO0LSE
657349.50 14:25:0200060085811TRLO0LSE
690349.50 14:25:0200060085812TRLO0LSE
700349.50 14:25:0200060085813TRLO0LSE
350349.50 14:25:0200060085814TRLO0LSE
1766351.00 14:39:1700060086816TRLO0LSE
108351.00 14:40:0000060086861TRLO0LSE
2051351.00 14:48:0000060087268TRLO0LSE
111351.00 14:51:0000060087461TRLO0LSE
700351.00 14:51:0000060087462TRLO0LSE
1257351.00 15:00:2600060087916TRLO0LSE
848351.00 15:00:4500060087931TRLO0LSE
1868351.00 15:00:4500060087932TRLO0LSE
256350.50 15:00:5200060087947TRLO0LSE
626351.00 15:11:1700060088509TRLO0LSE
693351.00 15:11:1700060088510TRLO0LSE
660351.00 15:11:1700060088511TRLO0LSE
40351.00 15:11:1700060088512TRLO0LSE
700351.00 15:11:1700060088513TRLO0LSE
700351.00 15:11:1700060088514TRLO0LSE
594351.00 15:11:1700060088515TRLO0LSE
415353.00 15:30:0200060089370TRLO0LSE
1512353.00 15:30:0200060089371TRLO0LSE
1780353.00 15:30:0200060089372TRLO0LSE
1409353.50 15:41:2600060089849TRLO0LSE
516353.50 15:41:2600060089850TRLO0LSE
700353.50 15:41:3700060089855TRLO0LSE
1129353.50 15:41:3700060089856TRLO0LSE
61355.00 15:55:4600060090664TRLO0LSE
700355.00 15:55:4600060090665TRLO0LSE
112355.00 15:55:4600060090666TRLO0LSE
1051355.00 15:55:4600060090667TRLO0LSE
30355.00 15:56:4600060090718TRLO0LSE
700355.00 15:56:4600060090719TRLO0LSE
1086355.00 15:56:4600060090720TRLO0LSE
1268354.50 16:04:1000060091204TRLO0LSE
634354.50 16:04:1000060091205TRLO0LSE
80354.50 16:04:1000060091206TRLO0LSE
700354.50 16:12:5100060091693TRLO0LSE
42354.50 16:12:5100060091694TRLO0LSE
105354.50 16:12:5100060091695TRLO0LSE
700354.50 16:12:5100060091696TRLO0LSE
105354.50 16:20:1400060092094TRLO0LSE
854354.50 16:20:1500060092095TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
