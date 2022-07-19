Toyota City, Japan, July 19, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) announced that they have agreed to work towards the market introduction of mini-commercial van electric vehicles (BEVs) in FY2023 to achieve carbon neutrality.Mini-commercial vehicles cover areas accessible only to them because of their small size and are important in supporting last-mile logistics. They have become widespread accounting for about 60% of the total commercial vehicle fleet, making them a type of vehicle capable of contributing significantly to the achievement of carbon neutrality if electrification advances.However, a major issue in promoting the electrification of mini-commercial vehicles is the increasing burden on society as a whole, including the higher vehicle costs associated with electrification, the costs related to charging infrastructure, and the charging time (downtime: a period when vehicles and cargo are stopped).It is under these circumstances, to realize an affordable mini-commercial van BEV that meets the usage needs of commercial customers, CJPT will participate in the planning, and Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will jointly develop a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles by combining Suzuki and Daihatsu's know-how in manufacturing mini vehicles with Toyota's electrification technology.The mini-commercial van BEV developed by these four companies will be used by partners in social implementation projects in Fukushima Prefecture and Tokyo.Suzuki, Daihatsu, Toyota, and CJPT will continue to promote efforts to practically achieve carbon neutrality through the provision of sustainable means of transportation.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.