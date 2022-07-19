Enzymatica AB: Interim report Q2/2022: Improved sales give confidence for the future

LUND, Sweden, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Significant events in Q2 Significant events after the quarter In June, Enzymatica AB signed a loan agreement with the three largest owners, as well as the company's CEO and chairman of the board, for a maximum of SEK 20 million that can be used to support the company's liquidity in periods with lower sales.

In June, data from an ongoing in vitro study showed that ColdZyme blocks the omicron virus from binding to human cells. Continued clinical trials are needed to determine the effect in humans. To secure long-time financing of the operations, the Board of Directors decided in July to raise about SEK 74.7 million through a rights issue. The new issue is 100% guaranteed by subscription commitments together with underwriting agreements from the company's three largest shareholders, as well as the company's Chairman of the Board and CEO.

Other events during and after the quarter

In June, the patent authorities in Mexico granted Enzymatica a patent for the cod trypsin that is one of the key components in ColdZyme. The patent is valid until 2036.

The first delivery was sent to Mexico in preparation for Sanofi's launch on the Mexican market. This is the first time that Enzymatica's mouth spray is sold on the other side of the Atlantic.

On July 1, Enzymatica submitted its application for approval of ColdZyme under the EU's MDR regulatory requirements.

Second quarter January-June Net sales reached SEK 9.6 (6.1) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -15.9 (-20.0) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.10 (-0.14).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -21.5 (-14.4) million. Net sales reached SEK 13.8 (23.1) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -34.0 (-28.7) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.22 (-0.20).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -31.7

(-13.1) million.

"During the second quarter, sales in Sweden increased by 222% compared with the same period in 2021 and sales were also higher than the same period in 2020 and 2019. In those markets that are handled by our partners, our sales were on a par with the same period last year. The rights issue that was communicated today puts Enzymatica on solid ground for the years to come, including the possibility of more clinical studies as well as powerful marketing", said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET

on 19 July 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

