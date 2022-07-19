Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTCQB: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with Widen, an Acquia company specializing in digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software.

Widen's DAM system helps organizations manage all of their brand, marketing, and product content, such as images, audio files, and videos. Through this new integration, companies will now have access to these digital assets within Moovly, enabling them to seamlessly create new videos that are fully aligned with company brand guidelines. Additionally, the two companies signed a partnership agreement that will allow many more corporations to take advantage of both Moovly's and Widen's integrated solutions.

Geert Coppens, co-founder and CTO of Moovly, commented: "As both Widen and Moovly offer an API, our integrated solution enables enterprises to leverage their company media assets to easily create new video content for communication, marketing, or training. This new partnership illustrates our commitment to integrate and partner with leading companies to strengthen our offering in the market and add value to our platform."

"This partnership with Moovly supports our goal to make cloud-based digital asset management more efficient for everyone," said Jamie Liechty, Senior Partner Manager at Widen. "Moovly's powerful, yet user-friendly video creation capabilities are an impressive addition to Widen's integration options - and will help customers maximize the value of their martech stack."

One of the first enterprise customers to take advantage of this new partnership and integration is Atradius, a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections, and information services. Atradius employees are now able to easily create brand-aligned videos using Widen assets within their customized Moovly video creation platform.

"We have staff around the world creating videos using Moovly, so it just made sense to give them access to digital assets on our Atradius BrandHub (Widen DAM). The API integration was quick and easy, it's now a seamless process for staff to view and download what they need," said Dirk Hagener, Director, Group Marketing and Communication, Atradius.

We look forward to helping other brands with their video and DAM needs. For more information, please visit www.moovly.com and www.widen.com.

About Acquia



Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://www.acquia.com.

About Atradius:

Atradius provides trade credit insurance, surety and collections services worldwide through a strategic presence in 50 countries. Atradius has access to credit information on 200 million companies worldwide. Its credit insurance, bonding and collections products help protect companies throughout the world from payment risks associated with selling products and services on trade credit. Atradius forms part of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the leading insurers in Spain and worldwide in credit insurance.

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

