Nasdaq Welcomes Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos Green Bonds to Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 19, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that a green bond issue of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos, a company owned by the investment management company UAB Lords LB Asset Management, has been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius on July 19. The size of the Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos bond issue is EUR 35 million. Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 100,000. The bonds have a maturity of four years and will pay interest every 6 months at an annual rate of 5%. Their redemption date is December 14, 2025. The total size of the bond program is up to EUR 100,000,000. UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos has so far distributed bonds through a non-public offer of bonds to Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian investors. Investors who invested in bonds include many institutional investors in the Baltic countries and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. "We congratulate UAB Lords LB Asset Management on the listing of the green bond issue of the investment company UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos managed by it in Nasdaq Baltic Bond List and welcome the gradual growth of the Baltic green bond market," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "The investment management company UAB Lords LB Asset Management and the companies it manages actively use the opportunities offered by the public securities market to achieve their business objectives. We wish the new issuer UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos success in the capital market and we hope to cooperate successfully in the future." "The funds raised during the bond distribution are used for the development of renewable energy - solar and wind turbines - in the Baltic States and Poland. The purchasers of the securities of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos directly contribute to improving the Baltic energy security and reducing imports of fossil fuels into the region. We are pleased that not only institutional and professional investors will now be able to purchase our bonds, but also other investors seeking to contribute to our region's objectives of economic independence and climate change," says Tomas Milašauskas, Manager of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos. About UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos is an investment company for informed investors. The investment company focuses on investments in renewable energy development projects in Poland and the Baltic countries. The company currently manages 68.1 MW solar power parks in Lithuania and Poland and a portfolio of more than 1,100 MW renewable energy development projects in Poland and the Baltic States. About Lords LB Asset Management Lords LB Asset Management is a licensed fund management company supervised by the Bank of Lithuania. It has been providing services for institutional and private investors since 2008. The company currently manages the following collective investment undertakings: 12 real estate funds, 1 private equity fund, 1 energy and infrastructure fund and 2 investment companies. The collective investment undertakings' assets under management totaled EUR 743 million as of March 2022. Lords LB Asset Management are audited by KPMG. Depository services are provided by SEB Bank and Swedbank. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com MEDIA CONTACTS: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.