GlobeNewswire
19.07.2022 | 09:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos Green Bonds to Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 19, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that a green bond issue of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos
Investicijos, a company owned by the investment management company UAB Lords LB
Asset Management, has been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq
Vilnius on July 19.
The size of the Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos bond issue is EUR 35
million. Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 100,000. The bonds have a
maturity of four years and will pay interest every 6 months at an annual rate
of 5%. Their redemption date is December 14, 2025. The total size of the bond
program is up to EUR 100,000,000. 

UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos has so far distributed bonds
through a non-public offer of bonds to Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian
investors. Investors who invested in bonds include many institutional investors
in the Baltic countries and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development. 

"We congratulate UAB Lords LB Asset Management on the listing of the green bond
issue of the investment company UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos
managed by it in Nasdaq Baltic Bond List and welcome the gradual growth of the
Baltic green bond market," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq
Vilnius Stock Exchange. "The investment management company UAB Lords LB Asset
Management and the companies it manages actively use the opportunities offered
by the public securities market to achieve their business objectives. We wish
the new issuer UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos success in the
capital market and we hope to cooperate successfully in the future." 

"The funds raised during the bond distribution are used for the development of
renewable energy - solar and wind turbines - in the Baltic States and Poland.
The purchasers of the securities of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos
Investicijos directly contribute to improving the Baltic energy security and
reducing imports of fossil fuels into the region. We are pleased that not only
institutional and professional investors will now be able to purchase our
bonds, but also other investors seeking to contribute to our region's
objectives of economic independence and climate change," says Tomas
Milašauskas, Manager of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos. 



About UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos

UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos is an investment company for
informed investors. The investment company focuses on investments in renewable
energy development projects in Poland and the Baltic countries. The company
currently manages 68.1 MW solar power parks in Lithuania and Poland and a
portfolio of more than 1,100 MW renewable energy development projects in Poland
and the Baltic States. 


About Lords LB Asset Management

Lords LB Asset Management is a licensed fund management company supervised by
the Bank of Lithuania. It has been providing services for institutional and
private investors since 2008. The company currently manages the following
collective investment undertakings: 12 real estate funds, 1 private equity
fund, 1 energy and infrastructure fund and 2 investment companies. The
collective investment undertakings' assets under management totaled EUR 743
million as of March 2022. Lords LB Asset Management are audited by KPMG.
Depository services are provided by SEB Bank and Swedbank. 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



     MEDIA CONTACTS:

Daiva Tauckelaite

+370 620 55 127

     daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com






Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
