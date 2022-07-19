Digital Workforce Services Plc to acquire its partner the Eclair Group Ltd (Ireland) to strengthen the presence in Ireland and the UK

HELSINKI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Workforce Services Plc has today announced that it will acquire its partner The Eclair Group, one of the leading automation companies in Ireland. The acquisition expands Digital Workforce's client base internationally in a number of several key sectors including financial services and healthcare, strengthening Digital Workforces market presence in Ireland and the UK. The acquisition provides the present client base with the opportunity to avail of the Digital Workforce Cloud and Continuous Service product offerings.

"After completing our IPO in December 2021, our business has grown fast. To support our strong organic growth, we plan to accelerate growth via Mergers and Acquisitions. The agreement with The Eclair Group is the first step in this path. This acquisition supports our recently updated strategy emphasizing expansion of client base especially outside the Nordics As a result, Digital Workforce will provide companies in Ireland and in the UK the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective route to implement business automation in their organisations.



Earlier in the spring we signed five deals with National Health Service (NHS) trusts to deliver services which will allow NHS trusts to automate at scale using improved cloud-based solutions. This acquisition further strengthens our position in the healthcare sector in Ireland and the UK. Our unique cloud-based platform and services are an attractive option to customers, who embrace pay-per-use procurement models. The Eclair team consists of talented automation professionals, and we want to warmly welcome the team to Digital Workforce," says Mika Vainio-Mattila, CEO of Digital Workforce.

Founded in 2017, The Eclair Group is one of the leading intelligent automation companies in Ireland. They provide industry leading consulting and delivery services in the establishment, implementation and scaling of automation practices and solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, The Eclair group provides automation solutions within Ireland, UK and the US in the financial services, transport, retail, telecoms and healthcare sectors.

"We are immensely excited to join Digital Workforce, a strong company and a global leader who can open new business opportunities to our clients and career opportunities to our team. Joining a publicly-listed growth company with a unique offering and a strong brand will further improve our competitiveness and business automation delivery capabilities.

I am excited to introduce the Digital Workforce Product suite to Ireland which will provide innovative solutions to our clients, and these coupled with our best-in-class delivery will result in increased value to our clients," tells Kevin O'Donnell, CEO, The Eclair Group.

Kevin O'Donnell will be the Country Manager for Digital Workforce Ireland.

