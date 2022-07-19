Publishing of Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on 4 August 2022

HELSINKI, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2022 will be published on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EEST). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at www.caverion.com/investors.

News conference for investors and media

Caverion will hold a news conference on the Half-year Financial Report on Thursday, 4 August 2022, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EEST) at Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2C (Sanoma House), Helsinki, Finland. The presenters at the event are President and CEO Jacob Götzsche and Interim CFO Riitta Palomäki. The event is in English and targeted for investment analysts, portfolio managers and the media.

Webcast

The news conference and the presentations by the management can be viewed live at www.caverion.com/investors. The live webcast will start at 10.00 a.m. (EEST). A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address at approximately 12.00 noon (EEST).

Conference call

It is also possible to participate in the event through a conference call. Participants are requested to call one of the assigned numbers at least five minutes before the conference call begins, at 9.55 a.m. (EEST) at the latest:

Finland: +358 981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

Participant code for the conference call is 76171729#. During the webcast and conference call, all questions should be presented in English.

Schedule in different time zones



Half-year Financial Report published The news conference, conference call

and live webcast Recorded webcast

available EEST (Helsinki) 08.00 10.00 12.00 CEST (Paris, Stockholm) 07.00 09.00 11.00 BST (London) 06.00 08.00 10.00 EDT (New York) 01.00 03.00 05.00

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 40 5581 328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

