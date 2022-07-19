- (PLX AI) - Indutrade Q2 orders SEK 7,029 million.
- • Q2 sales SEK 6,683 million vs. estimate SEK 6,441 million
- • Q2 EBITA margin 15.3%
|Indutrade Q2 EBITA SEK 1,023 Million vs. Estimate SEK 939 Million
