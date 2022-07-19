DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 19-Jul-2022 / 08:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 20 June 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a further change to the export regulations with a temporary waiver of the export levy effective from 15 July 2022 until 31 August 2022.

The export levy is due to be re-instated on 1 September 2022 with a top band tariff of USD240 per tonne. Accordingly, the combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO from 15 July to 31 August 2022 and from 1 September onwards are as set out below.

The immediate net effect of this change, which is intended to reduce local inventory levels, is a decrease in the combined export tariffs, payable at the current CPO reference price of USD1,615 per tonne, to USD288 per tonne compared with USD488 per tonne payable since 14 June 2022.

CPO reference price (15 July - 31 August 2022) From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 750 0 - 0 750 751 800 0 3 3 797 801 850 0 18 18 832 851 900 0 33 33 867 901 950 0 52 52 898 951 1,000 0 74 74 926 1,001 1,050 0 124 124 926 1,051 1,100 0 148 148 952 1,101 1,150 0 178 178 972 1,151 1,200 0 201 201 999 1,201 1,250 0 220 220 1,030 1,251 1,300 0 240 240 1,060 1,301 1,350 0 250 250 1,100 1,351 1,400 0 260 260 1,140 1,401 1,450 0 270 270 1,180 1,451 1,500 0 280 280 1,220 1,501 1,550 0 288 288 1,262 *At top of band CPO reference price (from 1 September From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 750 55 - 55 695 751 800 65 3 68 732 801 850 75 18 93 757 851 900 85 33 118 782 901 950 90 52 142 808 951 1,000 95 74 169 831 1,001 1,050 100 124 224 826 1,051 1,100 105 148 253 847 1,101 1,150 110 178 288 862 1,151 1,200 115 201 316 884 1,201 1,250 120 220 340 910 1,251 1,300 140 240 380 920 1,301 1,350 160 250 410 940 1,351 1,400 180 260 440 960 1,401 1,450 200 270 470 980 1,451 1,500 220 280 500 1,000 1,501 1,550 240 288 528 1,022 *At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 175487 EQS News ID: 1400519 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)