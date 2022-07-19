R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement on 20 June 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published a further change to the export regulations with a temporary waiver of the export levy effective from 15 July 2022 until 31 August 2022.

The export levy is due to be re-instated on 1 September 2022 with a top band tariff of USD240 per tonne. Accordingly, the combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO from 15 July to 31 August 2022 and from 1 September onwards are as set out below.

The immediate net effect of this change, which is intended to reduce local inventory levels, is a decrease in the combined export tariffs, payable at the current CPO reference price of USD1,615 per tonne, to USD288 per tonne compared with USD488 per tonne payable since 14 June 2022. 

CPO reference price (15 July - 31 August 2022) 
From      To  Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD  USD  USD    USD 
-       750  0  -  0    750 
751      800  0  3  3    797 
801      850  0  18  18   832 
851      900  0  33  33   867 
901      950  0  52  52   898 
951      1,000 0  74  74   926 
1,001     1,050 0  124 124   926 
1,051     1,100 0  148 148   952 
1,101     1,150 0  178 178   972 
1,151     1,200 0  201 201   999 
1,201     1,250 0  220 220   1,030 
1,251     1,300 0  240 240   1,060 
1,301     1,350 0  250 250   1,100 
1,351     1,400 0  260 260   1,140 
1,401     1,450 0  270 270   1,180 
1,451     1,500 0  280 280   1,220 
1,501     1,550 0  288 288   1,262 
*At top of band 
 
CPO reference price (from 1 September 
From      To  Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD  USD  USD    USD 
-       750  55 -  55   695 
751      800  65 3  68   732 
801      850  75 18  93   757 
851      900  85 33  118   782 
901      950  90 52  142   808 
951      1,000 95 74  169   831 
1,001     1,050 100 124 224   826 
1,051     1,100 105 148 253   847 
1,101     1,150 110 178 288   862 
1,151     1,200 115 201 316   884 
1,201     1,250 120 220 340   910 
1,251     1,300 140 240 380   920 
1,301     1,350 160 250 410   940 
1,351     1,400 180 260 440   960 
1,401     1,450 200 270 470   980 
1,451     1,500 220 280 500   1,000 
1,501     1,550 240 288 528   1,022 
*At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 175487 
EQS News ID:  1400519 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
