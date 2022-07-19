Offering built in response to increasingly complex pensions regulatory system

ZEDRA, the fast-growing international specialist in Active Wealth, Corporate Global Expansion, and Fund solutions, today announces that the firm is launching a new pensions-focused offering Pensions Incentives.

The launch follows several recent acquisitions in the UK pension services space by ZEDRA, including Inside Pensions, a leading independent occupational pension scheme governance support provider PTL, a leading independent Pension Trustee and Governance services provider, both in 2021; and most recently, Caledonian Trustees Limited, a specialist provider of professional independent trustee and secretarial services to corporate pension and funeral plans. As the new offering goes live, PTL Limited has adopted the ZEDRA brand and become ZEDRA Governance Limited.

ZEDRA launches this offering as the UK pension trustee and governance services sector is undergoing significant changes and facing challenges that will require both dedicated effort and investment from long-term owners. As the regulatory system has become increasingly complex over recent years, so has the challenge of running a pension scheme for employers and trustees alike.

The number of pension schemes requiring support is expected to continue to grow for the foreseeable future, due to significantly increased regulatory and compliance burdens, a focus on end game strategies which benefit from professional trustee knowledge and understanding, and a lack of available company or member nominated trustees. With its new Pensions Incentives offering, ZEDRA is expanding its services to meet these needs.

By entering the pension services industry now, ZEDRA strengthens its 20 years of presence in the employee incentive solutions and pension services space, providing global clients with employee benefits, trustee services, pensions and associated administrative solutions, through a dedicated team in Guernsey. Trustee services have always been at the heart of ZEDRA the firm was founded in 2016 following the sale by Barclays of its -UK and offshore trust business to a group of private investors, including ZEDRA's current Executive Chairman, Bart Deconinck.

ZEDRA Pensions Incentives Services will consist of six offices in London, Reading, Leeds, Birmingham, St Albans and Guernsey and is made up of approximately 80 specialists with plans to further expand the team with acquisitions in the near future in the UK and Europe.

Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to further expand our service offering by boosting our presence in the UK pension space. The journey we started with the acquisition of Interben Trustees Limited in 2019 followed by Inside Pensions, PTL and more recently, Caledonian Trustees, brings us to a market leading position for outsourced pension services in the UK pension space and abroad. Our dedicated teams with unrivalled expertise allow us to offer even greater service to those who are committed to providing the highest quality pension schemes available."

