Bild Studios: MARS Academy helps British Film & TV industry close the Virtual Production skills gap

MARS Academy is the latest innovative learning initiative from MARS Volume, the UK's largest independent Virtual Production facility, with support from ScreenSkills and Hillingdon Council

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Volume, Europe's most ambitious purpose-built, permanent Virtual Production (VP) facility, announces the launch of MARS Academy, designed to deliver the latest VP techniques and skills in vocational training. MARS Academy offers film and TV production professionals a unique range of courses, specifically designed to arm participants with the knowledge, know-how and abilities to confidently walk on set and add value to any virtual production. Additionally, as part of this exciting opportunity, individuals who apply to train will receive full funding in partnership with ScreenSkills and Hillingdon Council.

MARS Volume and Bild co-founder, Rowan Pitts explains: "With our first four MARS Academy courses starting this coming September, learners will gain extensive knowledge into the creative world of virtual production. Our mission is inspired by the belief that virtual production will become an essential part of any successful filmmaker's toolkit in the near future."

Bild Studios' CCO and Director of Academic Strategy, Joanna Alpe, comments: "The courses on offer at MARS Academy are unique, in that we can offer students and industry professionals a direct transfer of knowledge from both our highly experienced in-house team and our respected industry partners: Lux Machina, Epic Games, Escape Studios, Stype and Brompton. This opportunity to learn from a range of VP pioneers gives students the ability to gain hands-on, volume-based learning, from those at the forefront of the industry."

Commenting on the launch of MARS Academy, Emma Turner, Head of Film CPD and Future Skills, ScreenSkills explains: "The technology at the heart of virtual production is rapidly changing, and this has led to a national skills shortage that can only be addressed with hands-on training. ScreenSkills is excited to support the launch of MARS Academy, as it offers UK based Screen Industry professionals the opportunity to rapidly upskill and deploy virtual production tools, technologies and workflows in their own productions."

Hillingdon Council and West London Business have been instrumental in supporting MARS Academy as well, and they also anticipate the opening of the Academy.

Further details, images and the full release can be downloaded from here: https://bit.ly/3ASA6av

