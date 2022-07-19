Greener says that battery storage could help large electricity consumers in Brazil to cope with sharp differences between peak tariffs and off-peak tariffs.From pv magazine Brazil Batteries are already competitive for consumer energy storage in behind-the-meter applications in several Brazilian states. Marcio Takata, the director of consulting company Greener, Marcio Takata, described this market opportunity during the Greener Business Summit earlier this month in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He presented a case study involving an industrial consumer in the area of ??Cosern, in the state of Rio Grande do ...

