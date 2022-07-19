Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that further to the news release on June 28, 2022, the Company's telehealth business, Medi-Call Inc., now has its app available for iOS device users within the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA).

Residents of Vancouver, BC can now download the first release of the app for IOS devices through the Google Play Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/medicall/id1597129159.

Medi-Call services including but not limited to:

One 360-degree quarterly in-home wellness visit (checkup)

Unlimited access to our telehealth platform

Free prescription refills

Access to our expert nursing team

Safe and secure electronic medical record (EMR) keeping system that follows you geographically

No more long wait times

"We are thrilled to have the Medi-Call App now available for all Android and iOS users. Considering the current issues facing the Canadian health care system, MediCall is now in a great position to help those in need of fast, efficient, and affordable health care," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"We look forward to simplifying healthcare for patients with immediate access with proper attention from the medical professional. Our priority is prompt diagnosis with our team of trained medical professional," said Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

For additional information on Medi-Call, please visit www.medicallmd.ca.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

