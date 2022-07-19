The Company Is Renowned for Its Proprietary, Award-Winning Skin Genome Project, the Largest Beauty Database on Earth

PROVEN, the expert in personalized skincare, today announced its international expansion into the European Union and the United Kingdom. Products are currently available to purchase. This is PROVEN's first international expansion since it launched in Canada in July 2021. The PROVEN team made the decision to expand across the Atlantic due to the global demand for personalized skincare solutions. This expansion comes after a period of extraordinary growth for the company, which includes the launch of its first new product since 2019, the Eye Cream Duo, and having been granted a groundbreaking patent that protects PROVEN's use of personalization in skincare.

Since its founding in 2017 and launch in 2019, PROVEN Skincare has grown rapidly to become the leading skincare personalization brand. The company has launched five products personalized to customers' unique needs, received the 2018 MIT Artificial Intelligence Technology Award, was awarded Best Use of Technology at the 2022 Glossy Beauty Awards for its proprietary Skin Genome Project, and reached more than $30 million in revenue in just three years.

"I am incredibly proud to bring PROVEN's personalized, data and AI-backed products to the people of the European Union and the United Kingdom," said PROVEN co-founder and CEO Ming S. Zhao. "Too many consumers still rely on one-size-fits-all skincare products that do not take into account their unique concerns and needs. PROVEN provides personalized, adaptive, effective skincare solutions that take into account a person's skin, life, and environment. The entire PROVEN team is thrilled to enter these new markets and provide people with skincare solutions as unique as they are."

In order to provide personalized skincare to customers across the European Union and the United Kingdom, the PROVEN team gathered extensive environmental data about the region and executed a major tech build to incorporate it into PROVEN's existing AI. Integrating local environmental conditions into the skincare formulas is essential for effective skincare products.

PROVEN was founded in 2017 by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan and launched in 2019. Ming was in the midst of a career in private equity, working long hours when she began to notice the quality of her skin was suffering. She embarked on a personal mission to find products to solve her problems but found that most were expensive, didn't work consistently, and the trial and error of trying to find something that worked was time-consuming.

She brought this up with her friend Amy, who just so happened to be a Computational Physicist at Stanford, who was having her own skin challenges. Recognizing that the beauty industry lacked a brand that offered personalized and effective solutions, the two joined forces to create a holistic, personalized approach to skincare that is completely backed by data. The result was PROVEN, which harnesses the power of big data and AI to create personalized skincare products.

PROVEN creates simple, personalized, and clinically proven skincare products at scale thanks to its proprietary Skin Genome Project the largest beauty database on earth. The Skin Genome Project takes the following data into account in order to craft personalized products for consumers:

The effectiveness of over 20,238 skincare ingredients.

Information about over 100,000 individual products (luxury, prescription, generic, etc.).

Over 20 million testimonials from real people.

Over 4,000 scientific publications.

The water hardness, humidity level, and UV index where you live.

PROVEN currently offers five products personalized to customers' unique needs. The products include Personalized Cleaner, Personalized Day Moisturizer, Personalized Night Cream, Personalized Day Eye Cream, and Personalized Night Eye Cream. The products can be conveniently purchased as systems or purchased separately.

PROVEN has only been available in the United States and Canada until this expansion.

About PROVEN

PROVEN is a technology company that harnesses the power of big data and AI to create personalized skincare products. At PROVEN we are building a global self-care movement based on technology and personalization. Through our proprietary Skin Genome Project the largest beauty database on earth we've analyzed over 25 million consumer testimonials and 4,000 skin-related scientific papers to create simple, personalized, and clinically-proven skincare products. PROVEN is a Y Combinator alum and 2018 MIT AI Technology Award recipient. Learn more at www.provenskincare.com.

