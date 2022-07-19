Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
WKN: A2DR9Y ISIN: US03782L1017 
Tradegate
18.07.22
16:24 Uhr
47,400 Euro
+1,460
+3,18 %
PR Newswire
19.07.2022 | 10:09
Appian: Accelerating Digital Business Outcomes in Europe with Low-Code Automation and Partner Services

Appian releases new InfoBrief to highlight best practises, use cases, and key business outcomes

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today reveals that low-code is increasingly chosen as the technology to rapidly improve and optimize business processes through digitization and automation. According to Appian internal data, the market demand for certified low-code practitioners has been growing 75% to 100% in the last few years. With this increasing demand, Appian has expanded its global partner programme and introduced new offerings to help partners deliver better business outcomes to support customers' digital transformation strategy.

IDC InfoBrief,sponsored by Appian:

"Our consulting and delivery capabilities are joined at the hip," said Matthias Leybold, PwC Partner for Cloud Intelligence and Analytics. "We advise on and co-create solutions for customers by bringing together PwC's relevant industry experts, consultants, developer services, and Appian experts. As a result, we provide the breadth and depth needed to succeed with enterprise transformation."

The Appian partner programme allows registered users to access an extended range of capabilities and continuous enhancements to the Appian Low-Code Platform. In addition, Appian partners and customers have these benefits:

  • Free access to the Appian Community Edition environment
  • Opportunities to gain Appian Certifications by role and earn Appian Pro Badges
  • Personalised Appian Learning path with in-classroom and online classes for different roles

Reshma Nuggehally, Accenture Managing Director, BPM and LCNC Lead, said, "With a focus on compressed transformation, our ability to support end-to-end transformation with industry and technology expertise, innovation, and vendor management is strategic for scaling customers on the Appian Platform."

"Our relationships with our strategic global partners are deep," said Marc Wilson, Appian Chief Partner Officer. "Appian partners are invested for the long-term, and this means our joint customers get continuous innovation in both the product itself and the ways it can be delivered that best fits their need."

Recently, Appian commissioned IDC to write an IDC InfoBrief, which examines the role of service partners in delivering enterprise-level digital business transformation through low-code automation. The IDC InfoBrief, "How Low-Code Automation and Partner Services Are Accelerating Digital Business Outcomes in Europe," (IDC EUR148200421, March 2022) is based on in-depth interviews with Accenture and PwC to explore why customers are working with them and Appian to address business challenges and opportunities. The IDC InfoBrief also features case studies on partner-led business transformation outcomes using the Appian Low-Code Platform.

"Low-code simplifies and accelerates app creation, but real transformation at the enterprise level is complex," said John O'Brien at IDC. "Organisations need experienced help connecting all the pieces such as strategy, skills, IT portfolio rationalisation, and building the competency centres that will deliver maximum long-term value across the business.

Download the full IDC InfoBrief to see how low-code and Appian partners are helping organisations in Europe transform at digital speed.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Follow Appian UK: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861341/IDC_InfoBrief.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
