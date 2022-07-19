State-of-the-art laboratories significantly expand project capacity to meet increasing market demand for Organ-on-a-Chip research services

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-chip Company (OOC) that designs and manufactures single-and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS), today announced the opening of new laboratory facilities at Cambridge Science Park, dedicated to its contract research services. The Company's laboratory space has been doubled in response to the increasing market demand for OOC services as the technology gains traction within drug discovery and development programmes.

CN Bio's contract research services harness the Company's next-generation MPS technology, a decade of expertise and proven-track record across a growing portfolio of applications including: drug metabolism, safety toxicology, oncology and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Generating actionable data for its customers within weeks, the team collaborate with researchers to create an experimental design that delivers unique human-translatable insights, whilst saving significant time and cost versus animal studies.

The rising demand for services demonstrates acceptance of OOC data by pharma and biotech companies in their therapeutic programmes. This is being fuelled by repeat business, growing interest from regulatory agencies, the technology's ability to predict clinical outcomes and its potential to replace animal models especially for the testing of new drug modalities with human-specific modes of action. As the body of evidence demonstrating OOC's superior performance versus traditional approaches increases, the Company's expansion ensures it is ready to meet the needs of this growing market.

Dr Gareth Guenigault, Lead Scientist of CN Bio's Contract Research Services, said: "This expansion is an exciting next step in the progression of our contract research services offering. As we see increasing awareness within the drug discovery, development and regulatory fields that animal models don't always get it right, nor are ethically desirable, we are poised to offer solutions that fit researchers' individual needs. By utilising the power of OOC technology to provide early stage, clinically translatable data across a range of applications, we hope to give customers greater confidence in the success of their projects, in a fraction of the time and cost."

For more information on CN Bio's contract research services, please visit: https://cn-bio.com/

