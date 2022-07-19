VANCOUVER, BC, 19. Juli 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich, den zweiten Satz von Bohrergebnissen der Phase 1 des 2022er Explorationsprogramms (das "Programm") auf ihrem Flaggschiffprojekt Treaty Creek bekanntzugeben. Das Projekt befindet sich im Herzen des Goldenen Dreiecks im Nordwesten von British Columbia.

Der Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., kommentiert: "Anknüpfend an die beeindruckenden Bohrergebnisse, die in der Pressemitteilung vom 12. Juli 2022 vorgestellt wurden, in der ein 200 Meter nordöstliches Step-Out Bohrloch vom 2021er Programms 2021 bekanntgegeben wurde, freuen wir uns sehr, den zweiten Satz von Ergebnissen unseres Goldstorm-Ressourcenerweiterungsbohrprogramms 2022 vorzustellen. Das zuvor gemeldete Bohrloch GS-22-133 (0,91 g/t Gold Eq über 600,0 Meter, mit einem angereicherten Intervall von 1,51 g/t Gold Eq über 237,3 Meter) ist äußerst konsistent mit den Ergebnissen von GS-22-134, das 0,97 g/t Gold Eq über 663,0 Meter, mit einer angereicherten Zone von 1,76 g/t Gold Eq über 205,5 Meter ergab. Diese Löcher liegen etwa 300 Meter voneinander entfernt. Bedeutsamerweise entdeckten wir auch einen hochgradigen Goldmineralisierungsintervall innerhalb von GS-22-134, der 20,86 g/t Gold Eq über 4,5 Meter innerhalb einer 25,5-Meter Zone mit 9,96 Gold Eq enthielt, der 17 Bereiche von frei sichtbarem Gold innerhalb von Stockwork-Adern aufwies. Darüber hinaus sehen wir anhaltenden Erfolg mit Bohrlöchern, die auf der DS5-Domäne abgeschlossen wurden. Zu den Step-out-Bohrungen, die das Gebiet dieser Domäne erweitert haben, gehört GS-22-137, das 1,44 g/t Gold Eq über 232,5 Meter identifizierte, mit einer angereicherten Zone von 2,03 g/t Gold Eq über 60,0 Meter. Die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte bleibt in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen. Bohrungen in unserem neu entdeckten CBS-System lieferten positive Ergebnisse mit zahlreichen oberflächennahen Intervallen, die zwischen 1,00 g/t Gold Eq und 1,53 g/t Gold Eq über 7,5 Meter bis 9,4 Meter lagen, mit einem tieferen Intervall von 0,77 g/t Gold Eq über 79,5 Meter. Für die CBS-Zone wird eine Fortsetzung der Bohrungen empfohlen, jedoch werden alle Bohrgeräte für den Rest dieser Saison für Bohrungen bei Goldstorm eingesetzt, da sich das Ausmaß dieser Lagerstätte mit äußerst positiven Ergebnissen weiter ausdehnt. Wir haben ca. 500 Meter lange Step-Out Bohrlöcher mit hervorragenden und konsistenten Ergebnissen gebohrt und werden dieses Jahr weitere Step-out-Bohrungen durchführen."

Das Programm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen umfasst ein aggressives Ressourcenerweiterungs- und Definitionsbohrprogramm für mehrere Gebiete, darunter bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte sowie den Bohrzielen 'Eureka' und 'Calm Before the Storm'. Die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Ergebnisse stammen aus acht Diamantbohrlöchern, vier, die von der GoldstormLagerstätte in den Abschnitten (sections) 112+00 und A gebohrt wurden, und vier, die auf der Zone Calm Before the Storm (CBS) gebohrt wurden. Sieben von acht Bohrlöchern wurden außerhalb des Gebiets der 2021er Mineralressourcenschätzung angepeilt (siehe Link: des korrespondierenden Treaty Creek Lagerstättenplans und den Abschnittslinien).

GOLDSTORM LAGERSTÄTTE

ABSCHNITT / SECTION A

- GS-22-134 war ein Step-Out Bohrloch der 300H und CS600 Zone des Ressourcengebiets und traf 663,0 Meter mit einem Gehalt von 0,97 g/t Gold Eq. Das Bohrloch endete 500 Meter nordöstlich der 2021er Bohrungen, weit außerhalb des bestehenden Ressourcenschätzungsgebiets. Ein hochgradiger Intervall mit 9,96 g/t Gold Eq über 25,5 Meter enthielt eine angereicherte Zone mit 20,86 g/t Gold Eq über 4,5 Meter. Dieser 25,5 Meter Intervall eines neu entdeckten hochgradigen Goldpulses enthielt 17 Bereiche von sichtbarem Gold und wird entweder als Fortsetzung von CS600 oder als separater intrusiver Bestand interpretiert, der genetisch mit CS600 verwandt ist.

- GS-22-136 war ein Step-Out Bohrloch der DS5 Zone im Ressourcengebiet und ergab 34,5 Meter mit 2,64 g/t Gold Eq innerhalb eines Intervalls von 82,7 Meter mit 1,62 g/t Gold Eq. Step-Out Bohrloch GS-22-136 trat 80 Meter von den in 2021 durchgeführten Bohrungen entfernt aus und testete die Kontinuität der Mineralisierung in der Nähe der Treaty Thrust Fault 2 (TTF2).

- GS-22-137 trat im Ressourcengebiet DS5 aus und ergab 232,5 Meter mit 1,44 g/t Gold Eq innerhalb von 442,5 Meter mit 1,02 g/t Gold Eq (DS5). Eine Kreuzung (intersection) von CS600 wurde ebenfalls beobachtet; Zuvor wurde angenommen, dass CS600 nach Osten abgeschnürt sein könnte. Beide Abschnitte verbessern das Verständnis der Größe und Kontinuität sowohl von CS600 als auch von DS5 erheblich und werden wertvolle Ergänzungen für die nächste Ressourcenschätzung sein. Step-Out Bohrloch GS-22-137 trat 125 Meter von der Bohrung 2021 entfernt aus.

Abschnitt (SECTION) 112+00 NE

- GS-22-138 erprobte die südliche Grenze des DS5-Ressourcengebiets und durchteufte 33,5 Meter mit 1,00 g/t Gold Eq innerhalb eines Intervalls von 108,0 Meter mit 0,70 g/t Gold Eq. Dieses Bohrloch lieferte auch Infill-Bohrungen der CS600 Zone, die einen oberflächennahen Kupfer-Gold-Intervall von 241,5 Meter mit 0,80 g/t Gold Eq bestätigten.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM (CBS)

Abschnitt (SECTION) CBS

- CBS-22-04 bestätigte eine oberflächennahe Mineralisierung mit einem Intervall von 8,85 Meter mit 1,30 g/t Gold Eq. Ein zweiter tieferer Intervall ergab 42,25 Meter mit 1,03 g/t Gold Eq innerhalb eines Intervalls von 79,5 Meter mit 0,77 g/t Gold Eq.

- CBS-22-05 bestätigte eine oberflächennahe Mineralisierung mit einem Intervall von 9,7 Meter mit 1,00 g/t Gold Eq. Ein zweiter tieferer Intervall ergab 12,0 Meter mit 1,00 g/t Gold Eq innerhalb eines Intervalls von 30,0 Meter mit 0,67 g/t Gold Eq.

- CBS-22-06 bestätigte eine oberflächennahe Mineralisierung mit einem Intervall von 7,5 Meter mit 1,04 g/t Gold Eq.

- CBS-22-07 bestätigte eine oberflächennahe Mineralisierung mit einem Intervall von 7,5 Meter mit 1,56 g/t Gold Eq.

Tabelle 1: Bohrergebnisse Goldstorm und CBS in der Pressemitteilung vom 19. Juli 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) A GS-22-134 (300H) 601.50 711.00 109.50 1.08 1.21 34 1.10 And (CS600) 879.00 1542.00 663.00 0.83 2.07 965 0.97 Including 1320.00 1525.50 205.50 1.61 0.72 1220 1.76 Or 1474.50 1500.00 25.50 9.66 1.23 2436 9.96 Or 1474.50 1479.00 4.50 20.61 1.50 1968 20.86 A GS-22-136 (DS5) 906.00 988.70 82.70 1.55 4.56 141 1.62 Including 907.50 942.00 34.50 2.59 3.61 70 2.64 A GS-22-137 (CS600) 478.50 573.00 94.50 0.49 5.53 643 0.63 Including (DS5) 531.00 547.50 16.50 1.16 3.27 606 1.27 And 733.50 1176.00 442.50 0.96 4.03 168 1.02 Including 906.00 1138.50 232.50 1.34 6.45 220 1.44 Or 1056.00 1116.00 60.00 1.90 7.88 266 2.03 112+00 NE GS-22-138 (CS600) 136.00 377.50 241.50 0.48 7.57 1962 0.80 Including 148.00 163.00 15.00 0.67 8.36 2729 1.09 And (DS5) 589.00 697.00 108.00 0.64 4.08 94 0.70 Including 589.00 622.50 33.50 0.89 7.95 169 1.00 CBS CBS-22-04 4.65 13.50 8.85 1.27 2.22 21 1.30 And 307.50 387.00 79.50 0.62 13.18 36 0.77 Or 307.50 349.75 42.25 1.01 1.48 38 1.03 CBS CBS-22-05 3.80 36.00 32.20 0.50 1.23 25 0.52 Including 3.80 13.50 9.70 0.98 1.68 23 1.00 And 217.50 247.50 30.00 0.66 0.54 9 0.67 Including 217.50 229.50 12.00 0.99 0.95 10 1.00 CBS CBS-22-06 6.00 31.50 25.50 0.50 0.43 22 0.51 Including 6.00 13.50 7.50 1.03 0.56 20 1.04 CBS CBS-22-07 6.00 45.00 39.00 0.58 0.87 22 0.60 Including 7.50 15.00 7.50 1.55 0.60 21 1.56 - All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. - HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals - The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. - True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Tabelle 2: Bohrdaten für die Bohrlöcher in der Pressemitteilung vom 19. Juli 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (?) Dip (?) Depth (m) A GS-22-134 428936.0 6273443.2 1391.0 326 -57 1584 A GS-22-136 429166.0 6273029.4 1220.1 295 -85 996 A GS-22-137 429049.2 6273267.2 1225.3 320 -80 1176 112+00 NE GS-22-138 428856.6 6272854.5 1244.6 295 -84 742 CBS CBS-22-04 430725.0 6273999.1 980.5 200 -54 469 CBS CBS-22-05 430725.0 6273999.2 980.7 200 -60 548.5 CBS CBS-22-06 430725.2 6273999.6 980.7 200 -70 555 CBS CBS-22-07 430725.7 6273999.5 980.5 180 -65 579

Qualifizierte Person

Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.

QA / QC

Diamant-Bohrkernproben wurden im Vorbereitungslabor von MSA Labs in Terrace, BC, hergestellt und im geochemischen Labor von MSA Labs in Langley, BC, getestet. Die analytische Genauigkeit und Präzision wird überwacht, indem vom Personal von Tudor Gold in regelmäßigen Abständen Rohlinge, zertifizierte Standards und doppelte Proben in den Probenstrom eingefügt werden. Das Qualitätssystem von MSA Laboratories entspricht den Anforderungen der internationalen Standards ISO 17025 und ISO 9001. MSA Labs ist unabhängig vom Unternehmen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf http://www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , http://www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66750Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66750&tr=1



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA89901P1071Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.CA89901P1071