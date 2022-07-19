The "Survey of the European Yarn Fairs for Spring/Summer 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest update in this series of reports summarises the trends which were on show at the European yarn fairs for the spring/summer 2023 season.

The fairs were held in a positive spirit, and there was a feeling that trade had begun to improve after being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021.

Having said that, there remain economic uncertainties which continue to make it difficult to plan for upcoming seasons, and these uncertainties were reflected in the colour trends presented at the fairs which were restrained and mellow. There was a strong focus at the fairs on antiviral and antibacterial yarns, driven by an increase in consumer demand for these materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, environmental sustainability continued to be widely discussed and promoted at the fairs and exhibitors showcased innovations in biodegradable fibres and yarns. Another key trend at the fairs was that of yarns made from natural fibres, notably linen, merino wool and hemp.

There was a particular focus on promoting the inherent properties of these fibres, including their breathability, moisture management and thermoregulation attributes. Also, traceability was high on the agenda for many exhibitors, and innovations in traceability technology were plentiful.

YARN TRENDS

Colour

Fancy and novel knitwear yarns

Antiviral and antibacterial yarns

Biodegradable and environmentally sustainable fibres and yarns

Natural yarns

Traceable yarns

