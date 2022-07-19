STALICLA will be a leading contributor to the Euro-Global Platform for Mechanism-based Drug Repurposing (REPO4EU) consortium, with a EUR 1.7 million budget allocated to STALICLA Discovery and Data Science (DDS) unit

REPO4EU consortium seeks to address the urgent need for new cost-effective therapies, as well as to improve existing treatments through international cooperation, pooling research and innovation expertise. A total of EUR 22 million grant has been awarded to REPO4EU by EU (HORIZON-HLTH-DISEASE-2021-04-02) within the Key Strategic Orientation KSO-D 'Creating a more resilient, inclusive and democratic European society' of Horizon Europe's Strategic Plan 2021-2024. REPO4EU is one of the only two projects retained among 13 full consortium applications. STALICLA DDS was granted a EUR 1.7 million budget over 6 years to act as leader for in silico drug repositioning work tasks. STALICLA DDS will bring its technology and know-how to analyze biosample and clinical data from hundreds of patients with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).

Lynn DURHAM, STALICLA's CEO stated that "STALICLA is thrilled to be leading the REPO4EU in silico drug repositioning work task project. This achievement is a strong acknowledgement of STALICLA's technology and expertise in accelerating precision medicine discovery for patients with complex diseases."

It takes on average 15 years for promising drug candidates to reach the market. Repositioning investigational medicinal products beyond their original pursued indication is an efficient strategy to reduce timelines, costs and attrition in drug development. STALICLA will contribute to REPO4EU its unique know-how of in silico systems biology and artificial intelligence applications for patient stratification and treatment identification.

REPO4EU consortium web https://repo4.eu/ and twitter https://twitter.com/REPO4EU

The funding call https://cordis.europa.eu/programme/id/HORIZON_HORIZON-HLTH-2021-DISEASE-04-02 and info on the resolution of the call https://ec.europa.eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/portal/screen/opportunities/topic-details/horizon-hlth-2021-disease-04-02

About STALICLA

STALICLA is a clinical stage biotech company advancing the first clinically validated precision medicine platform for patients with Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs), with a first application in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

STALICLA has already identified and validated clinically and biologically several subgroups of patients with ASD and corresponding treatment candidates.

STP1, STALICLA's first lead treatment, aims to serve a first biological subgroup of patients with ASD- ASD-Phenotype 1.

STP1 has successfully completed clinical Phase 1b in early 2022, showing good safety/tolerability, positive target engagement, and superiority in cognition endpoints in treatment versus placebo groups. In 2023, STP1 will enter Phase 2; STP2, a phase 2 ready compound tailored for the treatment of ASD-Phenotype 2 patients will also be entering Phase 2. For more information, please visit: https://stalicla.com.

