Analyst Firm Positions Netcracker as a Disrupter for Innovation Strategy, Comprehensive Portfolio and Transformation Leadership

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been ranked as the leader in Telco Republic's inaugural Disrupter Quintant for Next-Generation Telecom Operations and Business Support Systems. The report evaluated eight of the leading technology suppliers in the BSS/OSS market across a number of key strategy and execution criteria.

Telco Republic has positioned Netcracker as the leader in the Disrupter category due to a number of factors, including future-proof technology innovations; the ability to address all next-generation BSS and OSS requirements in a single suite supported by professional services; and the expertise to guide CSPs toward forward-looking architectures and use cases.

"Netcracker's work with leading-edge digital service providers, its integrated digital platform and strong innovation strategy were just a few of the reasons that we placed the company in the leading position of our first-ever Disrupter Quintant, a competitive ranking of vendors that specialize in innovation and disruption in the emerging Next-Generation Telecom Operations and Business Support Systems market," said Martina Kurth, CEO and Founder of Telco Republic. "With the market trending towards automation, AI, analytics, machine learning, omnichannel customer experience and critical partner ecosystems, Netcracker has the technology and foundational knowledge to remain extremely competitive going forward."

"Netcracker has been a leader in BSS and OSS for many years and is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Norbert Scholz, Head of Telco Research Advisory at Telco Republic. "CSPs are concerned about challenges such as monetizing 5G services, delivering convergent bundles, deploying solutions in the public cloud and providing a consistent customer experience, and Netcracker's expertise and background can help them navigate these new challenges."

"This market-leading ranking from Telco Republic is strong validation of the successes we have enjoyed in recent years," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We have been signing high-profile deals that are based on the results of our commitment to research and development, working with partners across the industry and recognizing the critical role security, multi-cloud and customer experience play in the success of our customers."

