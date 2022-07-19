Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Reports Strong Pro-Mining Sentiment in Finnish Social Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the results of an independent survey into mining sentiment across Finland, and of the local municipality where Mawson's 18,000 ha 100% owned-Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in northern Finland is located.

Highlights:

The researchers concluded "that Finns value domestic mining, want to keep mining in Finland, and consider the jobs created as a result are important"

Rajapalot's local community Ylitornio recorded a more favourible sentiment towards all mining issues surveyed than the Finnish average (Figure 1)

EU and Finnish self-sufficiency were among the themes that garnered most support within Ylitornio, and Finland as a whole Rajapalot is Europe's 7 th largest cobalt resource

Strong majority believe "Finland should work more systematically to increase investment in the processing of mining products"

Mining sentiment in Finland has improved across the board since the 2021 survey (Figure 2)

Results confirm a separate EU funded survey which found only 16% of local respondents disagreed with the statement that "mining in my home region is a positive thing"

Mr. Fairhall, CEO, states, "We feel privileged to have strong support of the local communities within which we work. This survey reiterates overwhelmingly that mining is desired and welcomed in our local community. It also highlights the EU's self-sufficiency weaknesses, and the popular view that Finland should do more to support domestic mining. As Europe's 3rd largest gold resource and 7th largest cobalt resource, Rajapalot is well placed to support Finland and the EU's ambitions.

"I want to thank our local team, led by our local Managing Director Ms. Noora Ahola, for their dedication, hard work and integrity, which has earned the support we see here in this survey."

In April 2022, independent market research firm Taloustutkimus conducted a study investigating the opinions of the Finnish population about mining related issues. The survey highlights popular support for mining across Finland, with the results of Rajapalot's local municipality Ylitornio recording above average sentiment across the suite of mining issues surveyed. The results are shown in Figure 1.

A similar survey was conducted in 2021 and shows a comparative improvement in mining sentiment within Finland in the past year (Figure 2).

Survey Background

The sample was formed by random sampling from the register of the Digital and Population Information Agency (Bisnode). The interviews were carried out between 7 and 16 April 2022 centrally from the supervised telephone interview center of Taloustukkima. 45 interviewers trained by Taloustuikma took part in the interview work. A total of n= 100 people from Ylitornio responded to the survey, and n = 1003 across Finland as a whole. A demographic breakdown of respondents is provided in Figure 3. Taloustutkimus conducted the survey in compliance with ISO 20252 standard for market research, and the basic rules of the research field jointly published by European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) and the International Chamber of Commerce. The survey was commissioned by FinnMin.

The 2020 survey referenced was conducted by the EU funded Horizon 2020 New Exploration Technologies, consisting of a postal questionnaire on a representative random sample sent to Ylitornio (n= 600) and southern parts of Rovaniemi (n= 300) in March-April 2020, and had a response rate of 28.5% (n = 257).

About Mawson Gold Limited

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also owns 60% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.



On behalf of the Board, "Ivan Fairhall"

Ivan Fairhall, Director and CEO Further Information

Forward-Looking Statement

Figure 1: Survey Results for Ylitornio (bars showing Ylitornio scores, with green and black lines showing comparison of Ylitornio to Finland 'agree' scores)

Figure 2: 2022 results vs 2021 results showing sentiment stable or improvement on every metric

Figure 3: Demographic structure of the respondent group

