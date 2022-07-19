Industrial Evaporators Market worth $23.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Evaporators Market is projected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Major factors driving the growth of the industrial evaporators include increasing adoption of ZLD, demand from various growing end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemical & petrochemical, pulp & paper, and others.

By Construction type, the shell & tube evaporators segment accounted for the highest share of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027.

The shell & tube evaporators segment, by construction type, market accounted highest share. Shell & tube evaporators are widely used in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical & petrochemical. This type of evaporators are easy to use and can process various types of material.

By functionality, the falling film evaporators segment accounted for the highest share of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027.

The falling film evaporators segment, by functionality, market accounted highest share. A falling film evaporator has excellent thermal performance and many industries have been steadily updating their equipment from older rising film and forced circulation style evaporators to falling film evaporators.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment accounted for the highest share of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027.

The food & beverage segment, by end-use industry, accounted for the highest share. These industries are one of the fastest growing industries and required various types of industrial evaporators. The particular application in food industry where industrial evaporators are widely used are protein manufacturing and dairy industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the industrial evaporators market.

Asia Pacific accounted as the largest market for industrial evaporators and is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period. The market of industrial evaporators are driven by the growing manufacturing industries in the region. Many developing countries in Asia are becoming hub of manufacturing of various global industries.

Veolia Water Technologies (France), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), SPX Flow Inc. (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), De Dietrich Process Systems (France), Coilmaster Corporation (US), Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc. (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Belmar Technologies Ltd. (England), Sasakura Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), SMI Evaporative Solutions (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), RELCO LLC (US), and Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in industrial evaporators market.

