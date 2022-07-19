DJ SWEF: Share buy-back engagement

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Share buy-back engagement 19-Jul-2022 / 11:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Share buy-back engagement

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (ticker: SWEF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Jefferies International Limited as buy-back agent to effect share buy backs on behalf of the Company (the "Engagement").

Pursuant to and during the term of the Engagement, the Company's buy-back agent may effect on-market purchases of ordinary shares of 1p nominal value (the "Shares") from time to time provided that the maximum price payable for a Share on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "Exchange") is an amount equal to the higher of: a. 105 per cent. of the average market value of the Company's Shares as derived from the London StockExchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which such Share iscontracted to be purchased; or b. the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current bid stipulated by Article 3(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU/2016/1052) .

Share buy-backs under the Engagement will be made pursuant to the authority granted to the Company at its general meeting held on 10 June 2022. A buy-back of Shares pursuant to the Engagement on any trading day may represent a significant proportion of the daily trading volume in the Shares on the Exchange (and could exceed the 25% limit of the average daily trading volume of the preceding 20 business days as referred to in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on buy-back programmes).

The Company will announce any market repurchase of Shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. To the extent permitted by law, Shares bought back under the Engagement will be held in Treasury.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Neil Winward

Gaudi Le Roux

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson

Hannah Ratcliff Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 175737 EQS News ID: 1401117 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 06:13 ET (10:13 GMT)