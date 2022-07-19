Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Park Street A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares and admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion of unlisted B shares to A shares

The share capital in Park Street A/S has been reduced. ISIN: DK0010158500 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Park Street A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 12,027,858 shares (DKK 12,027,858) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,338,160 shares (DKK 1,338,160) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,689,698 shares (DKK 10,689,698) --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PARKST A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3261 --------------------------------------------------------- The share capital of Park Street A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 20 July 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010158500 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Park Street A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,689,698 shares (DKK 10,689,698) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,137,939 shares (DKK 2,137,939) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 12,827,637 shares (DKK 12,827,637) --------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PARKST A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3261 --------------------------------------------------------- ______________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080080