19.07.2022 | 13:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Park Street A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares and admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to conversion of unlisted B shares to A shares

The share capital in Park Street A/S has been reduced.

ISIN:         DK0010158500           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Park Street A           
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 12,027,858 shares (DKK 12,027,858)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,338,160 shares (DKK 1,338,160) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,689,698 shares (DKK 10,689,698)
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PARKST A             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3261               
---------------------------------------------------------



The share capital of Park Street A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 20 July 2022
in the ISIN below. 

ISIN:         DK0010158500           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Park Street A           
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,689,698 shares (DKK 10,689,698)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,137,939 shares (DKK 2,137,939) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  12,827,637 shares (DKK 12,827,637)
---------------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:   DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PARKST A             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3261               
---------------------------------------------------------







______________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080080
