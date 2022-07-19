DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars 19-Jul-2022 / 12:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Change of company registrars

REA announces that it has changed the company's registrars from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with effect from 18 July 2022

Computershare provides registration and associated services in respect of each of the following securities and instruments issued by the company: 25p ordinary shares, 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each, 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 and warrants to subscribe ordinary shares.

A notification letter is being sent by Computershare to the respective members and holders advising of this change with an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Computershare's contact details are:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0) 0370 707 1031

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 175745 EQS News ID: 1401167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)