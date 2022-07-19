Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 ISIN: GB0002349065 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.07.2022 | 14:01
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Change of company registrars 19-Jul-2022 / 12:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Change of company registrars

REA announces that it has changed the company's registrars from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with effect from 18 July 2022

Computershare provides registration and associated services in respect of each of the following securities and instruments issued by the company: 25p ordinary shares, 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each, 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 and warrants to subscribe ordinary shares.

A notification letter is being sent by Computershare to the respective members and holders advising of this change with an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Computershare's contact details are:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0) 0370 707 1031

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 175745 
EQS News ID:  1401167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)

REA HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.