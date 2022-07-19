Unchained Labs goes with the flow, launches its new viscometer Honeybun!

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched Honeybun today - the most rapid and easiest to use viscometer out there…seriously, it will get used all the time.

Viscosity is a must-know attribute for biologic formulations. Many monoclonal antibodies are developed at high concentrations and researchers need to make sure that their formulation can easily flow through a needle into a person. The problem is that measuring viscosity is a pain in the neck - something you only do when you must. Current tools need a sample prepped, need to be cleaned up all the time and only measure one sample at a time. Researchers can wait forever for the rolling-ball to drop or for a syringe to push their sample through an expensive cartridge. It's like watching paint dry.

Those days are over with Honeybun. Researchers need to pipette only 40 µL of up to 10 samples into a Bun consumable, pop it in and hit go. Honeybun applies pressure to push the samples through the Bun's microfluidic channels and tracks how fast samples flow through each individual channel to calculate their viscosity. When the run is done, the Bun is tossed and that's it - no more loading, cleaning, or waiting - just all the sweet viscosity data one can handle.

"When it comes to measuring viscosity, our customers tell us they avoid it until they absolutely need it," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Honeybun flips this on its head and makes measuring viscosity something researchers can do all the time. In just minutes they can measure more samples than ever before, making it something they can add to their routine rather than something they dread."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg