Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its monthly COVID-19 testing operations have increased by 10% since January 2022. The Company started its year with approximately 19,000 tests administered and has now reached approximately 21,000 tests in June 2022.

The testing growth and demand is fueled by the seventh wave Canadians are now facing as experts suggest the new submerged Omicron variant, BA.5 has caused the newest spike in infections. (Source: https://globalnews.ca/news/8994313/long-term-care-covid-outbreak-spike-7th-wave-canada/)

The Science Table reports that the wave likely began early June with cases soon to peak. With an increase of 52 percent of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, testing for the virus is vital now more than ever. Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore reports that Omicron variants, including BA.5, have impacted the sensitivity of a standard rapid antigen test, reducing sensitivity and accuracy to 50 to 60 per cent. The PCR test is now the most accurate test to detect COVID-19 and the newest variants. (Source: https://www.cp24.com/news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-subvariant-now-driving-a-seventh-wave-of-covid-19-in-ontario-1.5987934)

"As the latest data shows that rapid antigen testing is not as sensitive for detecting the virus compared to PCR testing, we are pleased to share that we have access to the most precise PCR testing to detect new variants. As Canadians face a seventh wave of Covid with stronger mutations, ScreenPro is equipped to detect accuracy and deliver results to maintain safety," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

