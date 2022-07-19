Evolution Credit Limited: Shareholders' meeting

Evolution Credit Limited (the Company) intends to have its annual general meeting of shareholders on Friday, 12 August 2022 at 10:30 CET.

The business of the meeting will be to present the Company's audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, including the Directors' report, the Audit Committee report, and the report of the independent auditors.

The business of the meeting will further be to approve:

The re-appointment of the independent auditors and re-appointment of the designated auditor; The re-election and appointment of Norman William Thomson as independent non-executive director of the Company; The appointment of Anko de Man as executive director of the Company; The re-election and appointment of the Audit Committee; The annual remuneration structure of the non-executive directors with effect from 1 April 2022; and The general authority to provide financial assistance.

The notice of shareholders' meeting is attached.

For further information, please contact:

Carmen Taylor, Company Secretary

Email: carmen.taylor@evolution.za.com

Phone number: +27 60 743 7381

