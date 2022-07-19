Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Issuance of Additional Patent

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for claims related to the Company's lead candidate Pritumumab.

A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes the determination that a patent should be granted from an application.

The allowed patent application, which is titled, "KITS AND CONTAINERS FOR TREATING VIMENTIN EXPRESSING TUMORS" (US Patent Application No. 17/515,010), provides broad protection for Pritumumab ("PTB") and the storage conditions related to its use in clinical applications.

Dr. Ivan Babic, in charge of Nascent's R&D, and the inventor listed on the patent, stated, "Allowance of the Pritumumab patent highlights the uniqueness of this naturally-derived antibody and the importance of the right experimental and storage conditions for maintaining its potency."

"This notice of allowance provides further validation of our novel approach to treat brain cancers with Pritumumab, a unique natural antibody capable of crossing the blood brain barrier," said Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent. "This patent represents a critical step in protecting our technology and establishing Nascent as the leader in treating vimentin-expressing tumors."

A patent from the recently allowed application is pending issuance and is expected to be issued in the near future.

PTB is a natural human antibody that works by binding to Cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin, or EDV), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy because it targets only cancer cells without damaging healthy cells, unlike chemotherapy.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Sean Carrick | President | CEO | Nascent Biotech, Inc.

772.713.0541 Cell | sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883



SOURCE: Nascent Biotech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708974/Nascent-Biotech-Receives-Notice-of-Allowance-from-USPTO-for-Issuance-of-Additional-Patent