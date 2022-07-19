A Year After HNO International Chair Issues Challenge to Reduce Black Carbon Emissions, U.S. Significantly Short of Climate Goals

The particulate air pollutant is up to 1,500 times worse than carbon dioxide and its reduction can have immediate positive effects on the climate

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / More frequent and intense storms, record heat waves, raging wildfires and disrupted ecosystems in our National Parks are a few ways climate change grows more apparent every day. Unfortunately, recent analysis projects the U.S. won't come close to its goal of reducing emissions 50 and 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is widely regarded as the cause of changing weather patterns, and the other adverse consequences of climate change, but black carbon is a much more harmful contributor that no one is talking about, according to Don Owens, chairman of HNO International.

"Black carbon is the cause of most of the destruction on the planet. It must be addressed in any climate change solution," said Owens, author of the revolutionary book "Burn Fuel Better," which was published just one year ago. "We are playing with a ticking time bomb and have no more time to dilly-dally or pretend this will get better or resolve itself. The faster and sooner we wake up to this reality, the faster all of us will be able to make desperately needed change."

Black carbon, or soot, is part of fine particulate air pollution released into the atmosphere when fossil fuels are not burned completely, effectively or efficiently, and is up to 1,500 times worse than CO2. Black carbon emissions accelerate ice melt, alter regional weather patterns and rainfall and absorb sunlight, converting it to heat. Its shorter lifespan in the atmosphere, however, means it can be addressed more rapidly.

Owens is putting out an urgent call on governments, industry leaders, the private sector, environmental agencies and the general public to bring the dangers of black carbon to the forefront of climate change conversations and take action.

"We will never persuade humans to stop driving their cars, taking hot showers, traveling on planes, visiting relatives, or going on vacation. It won't work. And we're wasting our time if we are waiting for governments to pass laws that people will agree on and follow," said Owens. "We need to find better technology to burn fuel better. It's where we need to start. It's not just us who we need to fight for, but it is for every future generation that will inhabit planet earth for the rest of time."

