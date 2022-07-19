Blustream Experiences Explosive Growth, Solidifying the Need for After-Sale Product Experience

Series A Financing, New Leadership and Board Members, and Continued Company Momentum Fuel Growth

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Blustream.io , the leader in after-sale product experience, today announced significant company growth. This includes $5.2 million in a Series A round of financing, the addition of Scott Weller, SVP Product, Merchant Loyalty, Mastercard, to Blustream Board of Directors, the appointment of Emily Lagasse as the new Vice President of Marketing, and continued customer expansion within multiple product categories, underscoring the need for after-sale product experience.

Traditional SMS marketing tools are not built for product success, they're built for promotion. With a product-centric platform uniquely built for after-sale product experience, Blustream creates personalized customer experiences and drives revenue by creating unmatched first impressions and ongoing support for the products customers love. Product industries include CPG, musical instruments, pets, supplements, human health, home product applications, and more.

"As the industry's first after-sale product experience platform, we are leading the charge to truly connect companies with their customers following a sale," said Ken Rapp, CEO and co-founder, Blustream. "Brands now have the opportunity to help their customers with product ownership from the initial unboxing to ongoing maintenance and care. Blustream's platform is easy to deploy and helps companies engage their customers, create amazing product experiences, and grow revenues and market share."

This funding round, co-led by PBJ Capital and GutBrain Ventures , with participation from existing investors, including York IE and Zenie Group , brings the total raised by the company to more than $9 million since its inception. Blustream intends to use these funds to accelerate innovation for the Blustream After-Sale Product Experience (APEX) Platform, expand into new product industries, build out additional hires in Sales and Marketing, and foster strong industry partnerships.

"Blustream is the answer for marketers looking to connect with their customers following the sale," said Bruce Clarke, Managing Member, PBJ Capital. "For the first time, companies selling physical products have an opportunity to connect with their customers outside of customer service. The opportunities for growth are endless."

New board member Weller has more than 27 years of experience building new and innovative companies, technology, and products. As the current SVP Product, Merchant Loyalty, at Mastercard, he is focused on building next-generation consumer loyalty and engagement capabilities for merchants and global brands. Prior to Mastercard, Weller was the CTO and co-founder of SessionM, the industry's first cloud platform for the end-to-end management of customer data and loyalty. His vast experience in customer data, marketing, and product development will significantly contribute to future Blustream growth and innovation.

"Post-purchase product success is a greenfield opportunity for brands to drive long-lasting customer satisfaction," said Weller.

Lagasse has also joined the Blustream executive team as the Vice President of Marketing to lead the charge in growth programs. As a pet expert, she most recently was the founder of Fedwell Pet Foods. She first launched her pet food brand in 2013 based on recipes she used to heal her own dog. In 2018, she opened Petwell Supply in Somerville, MA, to focus on addressing pet health concerns. Lagasse's deep market industry expertise will drive continued expansion for the company.

"As a lifelong entrepreneur and small business owner, it's a thrill to join a company with a mission to support businesses in such a profound way," said Lagasse. "I have personally used dozens of marketing tools while growing my businesses over the years and can confidently say that Blustream is unique in its purpose and application. No other company is set up to help businesses ensure customer success with their products after the sale."

