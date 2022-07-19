The ITES-SW2 Contract distinction will allow Datadobi to support all federal agencies' unstructured data management goals

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, today announced that it has been added as a manufacturer on Iron Bow Technologies', a trusted government IT Solutions Provider, (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS).

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees and ordering is open to all Army, DoD, Federal agencies, and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Iron Bow provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services from Datadobi to support federal agencies' enterprise infrastructure goals.

The ITES-SW2 contract is the latest step Datadobi has made in recent years to expand its offerings in the federal space. The Datadobi product suite is also featured on Climb Channel Solution's GSA IT 70 Contract and the company is also on the U.S. federal government list of Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) vendors. All three distinctions allow Datadobi the opportunity to alleviate the top four major critical concerns for enterprises (cost control, carbon footprint, risk reduction, and getting more value from unstructured data) in the public sector via its StorageMAP and DobiMigrate solutions.

Through the ITES-SW2 contract, Datadobi will bring order to the public sector's heterogeneous unstructured storage environments both in the cloud and the data center, allowing government organizations to realize the true value of their extensive unstructured data.

"Through our partnership with Iron Bow Technologies we're excited to continue our support of all the Federal Government Agencies through the ITES-SW2 vehicle," said Jeff Abbott, Director of US Federal Sales at Datadobi. "Our software is used widely across the DoD and the broader U.S. Government to discover, analyze and migrate unstructured data footprints, this now makes it easier for our customers to acquire StorageMAP and DobiMigrate software across all agencies. As the global leader in unstructured data intelligence and mobility, we're excited to provide government agencies with the most comprehensive platform for understanding the scope, nature, and cost impact of their data while providing the ability to manage and relocate that data at unparalleled speed and scale."

For more information on the ITES-SW2 contract, organizations can visit ITES-SW2 CHESS Website or IronBow.com.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP and DobiMigrate solutions. Their software allows customers to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005255/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Datadobi

datadobi@touchdownpr.com