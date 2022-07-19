Tachyum today announced it has entered into an agreement with M Computers, an IT services provider based in the Czech Republic, to bring Tachyum's Prodigy technology to commercial, industrial, and scientific research institutions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Prodigy, the world's first universal processor, will enable high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud and hyperscale data centers, and other IT segments and applications that demand cutting-edge performance.

M Computers is a leader in HPC, supercomputing and AI in the CEE region, and specializes in the design and delivery of computing clusters, high-capacity storage, servers, and data storage. M Computers' specialists design optimal server configurations, interconnect networks, storage systems, management software, or HPC applications that maximize computing resources, and help design and implement data centers.

M Computers also collaborates on important national projects for state organizations and companies. Their clients include Masaryk University in Brno, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Czech Technical University, IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center, Ministry of Justice of the Czech Republic, General University Hospital in Prague, and many others.

The companies plan to work together to advance an open platform for supercomputing, scientific research, Big Data, and AI, as well as support innovations in relevant industry sectors and engage with other leaders in the field. M Computers and Tachyum expect these efforts to yield opportunity for high-tech investors, for regional economies including employment growth, and more profitable research.

"Prodigy processors from Tachyum look very promising for HPC and AI deployments from compute performance point of view," said Petr Plodik, Sales Director at M Computers. "We look forward to the first samples of Prodigy chips to stress them under real workloads at our customers."

"M Computers is an ideal partner to help expand the potential of Prodigy for HPC, AI, and other workloads and to lead the charge for open, interoperable, universal computing," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "This agreement will be a boon to industry, enterprise, university, and government organizations in the CEE region, and possibly even support the creation of Prodigy-based hyperscale data centers with superior efficiency and economics."

Tachyum's Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device, allowing it to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

