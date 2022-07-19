DJ REA Finance B.V.: Change of company registrars

19-Jul-2022

REA Finance B.V. ("REAF" or the "company")

Change of company registrars

REAF announces that it has changed the company's registrars from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with effect from 18 July 2022.

Computershare provides registration and associated services in respect of the 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 issued by the company.

A notification letter is being sent to noteholders advising of this change with an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Computershare's contact details are:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0) 0370 703 6351

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

Enquiries:

REA Finance B.V.

Tel: 020 7436 7877

ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32

