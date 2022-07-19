Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022
Dow Jones News
19.07.2022 | 14:18
REA Finance B.V.: Change of company registrars

DJ REA Finance B.V.: Change of company registrars

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Change of company registrars 19-Jul-2022 / 12:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REA Finance B.V. ("REAF" or the "company")

Change of company registrars

REAF announces that it has changed the company's registrars from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with effect from 18 July 2022.

Computershare provides registration and associated services in respect of the 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2025 issued by the company.

A notification letter is being sent to noteholders advising of this change with an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Computershare's contact details are:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0) 0370 703 6351

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

Enquiries:

REA Finance B.V.

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYY8MM32 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     RE20 
LEI Code:   2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 
Sequence No.: 175746 
EQS News ID:  1401171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401171&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 07:46 ET (11:46 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
