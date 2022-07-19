The Janus Henderson Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Janus Henderson Investors, this week announced a three-year, US$450,000 grant to the Greenwood Project.

The Greenwood Project exposes high-achieving Black and Latinx students to career opportunities in the financial industry through paid internships, educational field trips, a FinTech coding bootcamp, and a summer Financial Institute that provides simulated training for the financial services and technology industries. All training programs enable students to earn income while learning, further increasing their chances of succeeding.

The $450,000 grant from the Janus Henderson Foundation will help support expansion of the Greenwood Project's high school programming, which includes the FinTech Program and Financial Institute. Funding will also go to hiring full-time staff who can administer the programs.

Janus Henderson Investors is also helping the Greenwood Project expand its student recruitment efforts beyond the Chicago area by hosting an information session in Denver, CO, where community leaders from education, business and the non-profit world can learn about the Greenwood Project's programs and how to partner with the organization. The session will take place July 19 at the Janus Henderson Denver offices.

Tiphani Krueger, President of the Janus Henderson Foundation and Global Head of Human Resources for Janus Henderson Investors, said:

"Our partnership with the Greenwood Project is one we're particularly excited about because we feel the programs create real pathways to meaningful change for the students, their communities and the financial services industry. Black and Latinx professionals have been historically underrepresented in our industry. These programs help us cultivate diverse talent that makes our company stronger, and it extends opportunities in an industry that the students may not have been aware of or prepared for. It's truly a transformative partnership."

Bevon Joseph, Founder of the Greenwood Project, said:

"Janus Henderson is a model partner for the Greenwood Project. They understand that it takes a village, and significant monetary contributions, to repair years of systemic wealth inequities in this country. They are a true partner for us, not just a donor. They provide extensive volunteer support to our organization, offer career experiences to our students, and contribute to our mission at a level that can truly impact change. Janus Henderson has fully embraced our model and understands that the focus must always be on the students and how we can impact their lives positively."

The Janus Henderson Foundation typically supports education initiatives that improve the learning potential of youth, with a history of giving that started in 1994. In the summer of 2021, Janus Henderson Investors announced new goals to increase diversity throughout the organization and parity in pay. Partnerships with organizations like the Greenwood Project enable Janus Henderson to make progress toward those goals while supporting communities in which the company operates.

Throughout this summer, more than 30 interns from various programs will work in Janus Henderson offices around the globe. Janus Henderson aims for at least 50% of eligible participants to receive and accept full-time employment offers.

At 31 March 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

At 31 March 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

