Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSPR ISIN: US71715X2036 Ticker-Symbol: EFYA 
NASDAQ
18.07.22
22:00 Uhr
2,355 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,34015:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACYTE
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC2,3550,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.