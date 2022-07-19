Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Introduces Innovative Low Income Solar Financing Product to Non-Profit Commercial Entities

Introduction of Innovative Financing Product to Non-Profit Sector through Partnership with REPM Unlocks New Commercial Scale Opportunities in Sector with Minimal Competition

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the introduction of an innovative new solar financing product to non-profit entities. The low income, no credit score solar financing product - funded through a joint venture with Renewable Energy Products Manufacturing ("REPM") - unlocks new commercial scale solar opportunities for SIRC in a sector with minimal competition due to historical financing difficulties.

The financing product, exclusively available to non-profits through installers within the SIRC family of companies, only requires an organization to prove that they have paid their last six months of electricity bills. REPM retains ownership and offers financing for the system through its fund, allowing the SIRC family of companies to remain focused on the efficient sale and installation of these commercial scale solar projects.

"This exciting new financing agreement allows nonprofits to quickly meet their sustainability goals and lower power costs with no upfront expense," said David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our solar solutions protect non-profit customers against the risk of rising energy prices, all while avoiding the historical issues that non-profits have had with securing financing. We have already seen immense interest, securing approvals to install solar for eight non-profits with the potential to install 100 more in 2022 alone.

We are proud to begin offering solar to a variety of public benefit nonprofits around the country, allowing them to focus on their causes ranging from climate change to homelessness and education. We look forward to offering these incredible organizations the opportunity to add solar to their operations without the typical upfront costs of installation, or burdensome credit and income requirements. This partnership with REPM represents another exciting alternative for our non-profit customers and positions SIRC to dominate this niche," concluded Massey.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

