Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2022 of $4,063,623. This represents a 2.4% increase over the second quarter of last year. The second quarter of last year also included $660,000 of nonrecurring Paycheck Protection Program fees making the year-over-year increase 23% excluding these. The reported earnings per share were $0.861 fully diluted compared to $0.818 fully diluted for the second quarter of 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,342,049,192.

"Asset quality is as strong as it has ever been as we proceed into potentially tumultuous times," said Szyperski. Nonperforming assets were at 0.460% on June 30, 2022 compared to 0.815% on June 30, 2021. "Specialty lines of business have continued their recovery through the second quarter, and it is anticipated they will continue this same trend. Mortgage originations still have a strong, consistent flow though at a lower level than 2021. We anticipate this slowing in the second half of 2022. The net interest margin was 3.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022."

At the July 15, 2022 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.150 per share effective September 1, 2022, payable on or before September 15, 2022. This represents a 7.1% increase over the prior quarter and furthers the 29-year history of consecutive dividend increases. Currently the stock has a 2.24% dividend yield.

