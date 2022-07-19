New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today announces that its Prostate Cancer Trial at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian and at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center ("John Hopkins") has commenced enrollment. This multi-center randomized control trial led by David M. Nanus, MD., a medical oncologist and clinical investigator at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian and John Hopkins, studies Plantable as a dietary intervention to control weight and metabo-inflammation in overweight/obese men with prostate cancer receiving Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT).

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "We are thrilled to commence enrollment on our third and very important clinical trial, which is the first of its kind. This study examines Plantable's impact versus standard of care, on weight loss, inflammation, microbiome, and other metabolic markers, with prostate cancer patients undergoing ADT treatment. Successful conclusion of this trial provides a further stepping stone in Plantable's path to evidence-based food as medicine prescriptions to manage and reverse chronic conditions and support the treatment of certain cancers."

"Many studies suggest that obesity and associated inflammation contribute to prostate cancer progression," said Dr. Nanus. "We are interested to prospectively study the effects of this intervention on our patients and to scientifically measure the effect of diet on weight loss, well-being, and the microbiome of men with advanced prostate cancer. This study will inform us on strategies for lifestyle interventions such as Plantable and how they can be incorporated into our care of men with prostate cancer."

The study design is a multi-site randomized phase II trial comparing the Company's intervention arm of home-delivered, prepared whole food, plant-based meals (made according to Plantable's food principles designed to lower blood sugar and inflammation) with specialized behavioral coaching, against a standard dietary intervention with general nutritional counseling. The duration of the trial is for 6 months, with Plantable behavioral coaching for the duration of the trial, and meals delivered for the initial 8-week period. Standard of care general nutrition counseling will be provided for the control arm. The Prostate Cancer Foundation is funding the 6-month study.

"The Prostate Cancer Foundation has long been dedicated to the notion that nutrition, metabolism, and obesity are all major contributors to outcome for many men with the disease," commented Dr. Charles Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. "We are proud to sponsor this project in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine and work with Plantable. We look forward to deepening the understanding of how men receiving treatment with androgen deprivation therapy can improve their quality of life and reduce complications of treatment through dietary interventions."

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

